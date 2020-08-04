Marietta Martin, 45, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at Second Christian Church in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the church on Tuesday.
