Rowland Winston "Red" Concannon, of Allen, Texas, passed away July 31, 2020 at the age of 98.

He was born March 10, 1922 in Maplewood (St. Louis) to Francis Michael Concannon and Agnes Alice Schweizer. Rowland proudly served as a Major in the United States Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force from 1946 to 1962. Rowland served as communications officer. After his years in the service, he worked as telecommunications analyst for Northern Telecom until retirement. After retirement he was engaged in consulting work for MCI Telecommunications.

Red enjoyed western movies, Braum's ice cream and keeping up-to-date with the latest electronic devices. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his unique sense of humor. Red was devoted to caring for his wife. He loved to go dancing and shared his passion for photography with his grandchildren. Red was an active member of the Allen Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married Sachico Suzuki in 1962, who preceded him in death. He married Carol Arlene Jones on Nov. 1, 1981 in Lake Tahoe, California. Carol preceded him in death.

Rowland is survived by his children, Pat Concannon of Columbia, Cathy Stephens of Denton, Texas, Doris Concannon of Pflugerville (Austin), Texas, Colleen Koontz of West Jordan, Utah, Jim Simpson of West Jordan, Melissa Ramadan of West Palm Beach, Florida and Rick Simpson of Clearwater, Florida. He had 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Rowland was also preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank Concannon; and son, Donald Simpson Jr.

A private graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, Texas 75211. Bishop Tommy Upshaw will officiate the service.

