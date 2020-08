Janice I. Moore passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

She was born Dec. 1, 1956 to Jim and Clare Cunningham of Effingham, Kansas. She is survived by loving husband, David Moore; six sisters; 14 nieces and nephews; 21 great-nieces and nephews; four great, great, nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law; and one brother-in-law. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother; and brother-in-law.

Services to be held in Kansas.