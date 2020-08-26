Peggy Sue (Gilmore) Rhoades, of Sturgeon, passed away Aug. 23, 2020 at the age of 87.

Peggy was born on Dec. 11, 1932 in Columbia to parents Harry and Mamie (Bradley) Gilmore. She married Jack DuWayne Rhoades, Sept. 6, 1959 at Calvary Baptist Church in Columbia. Jack, her husband of over 60 years, preceded her in death on June 12, 2020. Together they had three children: Paul, Becky and Dan.

Peggy graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia in 1951, after which she worked as a sales clerk and bookkeeper in downtown Columbia stores. Her career was that of a farmer’s wife, mother and homemaker. Many rewards are stored for her in heaven.

Peggy was a long-time member of Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church and Sturgeon Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher. She came from a strong Christian family and taught the love of God to her husband and children. She loved her family, gardening, canning vegetables, walking old country roads and rocking on the porch at the end of a busy day.

Peggy is survived by her three children: son, Bobby Paul Rhoades (Bobbie); daughter, Becky Hardesty (Doug); son, Daniel Harvey Rhoades (Nicole); eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, James Gilmore; and many, many friends. She was preceded in death by husband, Jack Rhoades; her parents; three brothers; and three sisters.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28 at Memorial Funeral Home in Columbia. Services for extended family will be held immediately following visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Joy Group at Centralia First Baptist Church, 101 South Collier Street, Centralia, MO 65240.

Please visit www.memorialfuneralhomecolumbia.com to leave condolences.