Danny Palmer, 53, of Columbia, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

As per his wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held. He was survived by his sister, Sharon Matney; a nephew, Larry Matthew Matney; and girlfriend, Carol Bilson, all of Columbia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Sarah Palmer.

Condolences may be shared online at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.