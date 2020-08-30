James Jasper Weaver died peacefully at home on Aug. 18, 2020 surrounded by his wife and daughters.

James was the beloved husband of Kristin Kunze, devoted father of Jan Weaver (James Carrel), Lynn Weaver, Christine Weaver (Steve Brueckner and Scott Smith), and Nanci Beth Johnson (Randy); fond grandfather of Margaret Carrel, Michelle Johnson Mittelman, Gary Lee Thomas Carrel, Jack Brueckner, Claire Brueckner Boyd, Greg Johnson, James M. Weaver, and Madison Weaver; delighted great-grandfather of nine, and faithful comrade of 11 dogs. He was preceded in death by his dear first wife Nancy Nash Weaver, his cherished daughter Chris, and by his parents Frances Blackburn and James Arthur Weaver, and his sister Claire Cox.

James was born March 23, 1931 in St. Louis. Adventurous from the start, he was the only camper at Camp Roundup to receive a badge just for surviving. In his junior year at Cornell College, he fell in love with Nancy on a New Year’s Eve blind date. They were married June 14, 1953. In short order, Jan was born, they graduated, and Jim was called up. He was stationed in Germany as a clerk typist (E4) and toured Europe with Nancy, Jan, and Lynn, who was born in Heidelberg.

Out of the army Jim settled in St. Louis where he worked at Blackburn Products and where Christy and Nanci Beth were born. In St. Louis he volunteered with United Cerebral Palsy, was ordained as an Elder in the Presbyterian Church, and was instrumental in setting up the annual Greater St. Louis Book Fair, an activity involving the whole family. He introduced his four kids to camping in the Ozarks, instilling a love of the outdoors and nature. Jim started a company, WEFAB, producing socket set screws using his own designs and then started a home maintenance and decoration business, so he could work with his hands.

In 1977 he and Nancy moved to a little patch of heaven in Washington County where he restored antiques, raised herbs, and learned how to weave. He served with the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging for 27 years, some as President, on the Washington County Health Board, for which he received the 2002 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Meramec Regional Planning Commission, and with the YMCA of the Ozarks, receiving the J. Clinton Hawkins Award in 2010. His and Nancy’s pet project with YMCA was Pioneer Village.

After Christy’s death in 2013, Jim and Nancy moved to Columbia to be closer to family. After Nancy died in 2015, he was lucky enough to find and marry Kristin on April 6, 2017. Together they explored the U.S. from coast to coast, from the Blue Ridge to the Rockies, and from Yellowstone to Niagara Falls. A passionate athlete, he participated and medaled in Senior Olympics for over 40 years, at the regional, state, and national level. He played games to win, including a 2-day game of Risk with a grandson. He overcame dyslexia to become an avid reader, especially adventure stories and the Wall Street Journal. Honesty and dedication to family, home, the land and the needs of others were paramount in his life. In his own words, “He lived well, did good, and died contented.”

Rather than flowers, he asked that people volunteer. A memorial service is planned for next year because he would have thought it reckless to gather now.

