Robert Jones Sr., 57, of El Cajon, California, formerly of Fayette, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in El Cajon.
Services for Robert will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Boonville.
Robert Jones Sr., 57, of El Cajon, California, formerly of Fayette, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 in El Cajon.
Services for Robert will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11 at H.T. May and Son Funeral Home in Boonville.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.