Junior Carter, 83-years-old, of Harrisburg, died Aug. 28, 2020.

He has one son, Kent Carter; two granddaughters and four great-granddaughters. Preceding him in death is his lovely wife, Joyce Yvonne Carter; and parents William Carter and Ada Carter.

Visitations are 4 p.m., Sept. 17 with funeral following at Harrisburg Christian Church.