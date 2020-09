Susan Elizabeth Brown, 68, of Columbia, passed away Sept. 8, 2020.

She is survived by her son, Chris Barron (Janet); one sister, Alicemarie Overturf (Ken); two brothers: Bob and Travis Brown; three grandchildren: Christina, Jerika and Michael Barron; and one great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Vernon and Vivian Brown; and one brother, Mickey Brown.