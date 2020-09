Bobby Franklin Sunderland, 86, of Higbee, passed away Sept. 13, 2020 at The Lodge in Fayette.

Visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Carr-Yager Funeral Home in Fayette. A graveside service follows at 2:30 p.m. at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Fayette with Rev. Robert Thornton officiating.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.carryager.com.