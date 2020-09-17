Youssef Mohamed Mebed, 85, of Columbia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 at University of Missouri.

Youssef was born May 26, 1935 in Cairo, Egypt, the son of the late Mohamed Mebed and Gladys Leach Mebed. He came to this country to study and earned his Master’s degree at Kansas State University. It was at that time he married Nancy Hicks Mebed. He worked in finance for the American Investment Corporation, Clayton. He enjoyed watching Premier League Soccer, traveling to England to see relatives and visiting family in Egypt.

Youssef is survived by his wife, Nancy; two sons: Wade, Sharif; four grandchildren: Zachary, Cody, Liam, Chris; two cousins in Kansas and a host of relatives in Egypt.

