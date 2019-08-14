Today, my usual morning’s ramble through various news sources was especially upsetting: From Newsweek, I learned that endangered green sea turtles, as many aquatic animals, often mistake our ubiquitous plastic trash for food, then starve stuffed with our garbage.

Then from Nature, the report that the rapid heating of the world’s oceans – just one aspect of human-caused climate change – increases mercury concentration in seafood, making one of humanity’s major sources of nourishment ever-more toxic.

After that, toggling to the BBC, I read that increasing ocean heat waves can have instantaneously fatal effects on coral reefs, the foundation of much of the world’s aquatic food chains. (So I guess that the rising mercury concentration won’t matter so much, since the tuna won’t be around.)

Thoroughly depressed, I typed The Wall Street Journal’s url, hoping to avoid further evidence of our destructive impact on our fellow earthlings. But no luck: late last week, the director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Andrew Wheeler, signed a proposal to weaken the ability of the Clean Water Act to do its job by limiting individual states’ ability to use the Act to slow down new developments, such as oil or gas pipelines.

This may sound like a random bunch of data, but the connections are unmistakable. The overwhelming consensus of the world’s geophysics experts is that burning fossil fuels is heating the globe, throwing the planet out of balance, eroding the oceans’ ability to act as a heat sink: We burn the fuel, we emit the carbon, we use the oil to manufacture plastics, which poison the world around us (including us, also), we heat the planet, the oceans heat up, the corals die, the fish become more toxic (the ones that survive the collapse of the coral reefs, that is), and so on…

And that final article? With Director Wheeler’s pen-stroke, the fossil fuel industry has even less legal constraint. It is as if, as a species, we are determined to doom ourselves and drag all of creation with us.

But of course, it is not “us” that urges ever-more aggressive extraction and burning of non-renewable energy sources. It is just a very few: the wealthy carbon industrialists and their investors intent upon protecting their lavish lifestyles from even the slightest reduction. It is the Koch Brothers, reportedly worth over 53 billion dollars; it is Richard Kinder, of the Kinder-Morgan Pipeline, and his $7.5 billion in personal assets; it is Kelcy Warren (worth $4.2 billion), whose Energy Transfer Partners own the infamous Dakota Access Pipeline. For these toxic few, no amount of profit is ever enough. No surprise that Wheeler was a former staffer for Oklahoma’s climate-denying Senator Jim Inhofe, then later a lobbyist for the coal magnate, Jim Murray, of Murray Energy, where he worked tirelessly to fight the EPA’s ability to control fossil fuel pollution.

This is not capitalism; this is not a level-playing field. This is foxes happily minding henhouses, and we the hapless broilers.

– Dr. Christine Harker, Kirksville



