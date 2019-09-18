After predicting in this column last Sunday that not much of note would/had happened at the Democrats’ presidential nominating debate last week, Beto O’Rourke, the contender from Texas, made the Earth shake a bit in the gun violence debate when he said “hell yes” when asked if as president he would take away AR-15 and AK-47 military assault weapons from private citizen ownership.

This gave Republicans a “see, I told you so” moment as they used Beto’s remark as proof the Democrats do after all want to shred the Second Amendment and confiscate guns.

The other Democratic candidates hemmed and hawed, not wanting to be quite as outspoken as Beto, but wanting to support the general idea something must be done about the assault rifles with large ammunition capacity that have been the most spectacular killing machines in recent murderous rampages around the country, including in O’Rourke’s hometown of El Paso.

So where do we stand on the debate over assault weapons? The Second Amendment argument falls short because the framers of the language Republicans always cite in its defense was devised by its framers before they could possibly predict the modern guns increasingly in citizen hands designed specifically and only to kill large numbers of human beings with terrifying efficiency. Today, policy makers surely should regard these modern weapons of wartime mass murder as they do others that have been regulated, such as grenades and bazookas.

In order to update the discussion, the issue must be sent through the legislative and legal process. Congress should consider further regulation of assault weapons in private hands, at which time Second Amendment devotees could bring the issue to the Supreme Court for an overdue decision whether such a regulation is Constitutional. As the court has done with other testy issues it should decide whether the antique language remains appropriate today.

On its face, it’s ridiculous to believe the original Second Amendment language should simply remain unfettered by default. If it is to be fairly applicable today, it should be second guessed in today’s context by the one and only appropriate agency, the U.S. Supreme Court. The last court of final resolution should not be the Twitterized world of contemporary argument, but we can’t get to the proper venue without first going through the Twitter mine field. For launching us on that treacherous but necessary path, we should thank candidate O’Rourke and notice once again the value of political campaigns in which officials and lay people alike are uniquely free to express unusually pushy ideas.

I’ll bet my hat and overcoat more of us said a private “Attaboy” to Beto when he surprised the world during the debate. “Hell yes!” At least the idea deserves a serious hearing beyond the inconclusive rhetoric of the political campaign.

HJW III

hjwatersiii@gmail.com

After the Dayton and El Paso mass shootings 68 percent of Americans say they are worried there will be another attack by white nationalists, 62 percent now support banning the sale of assault weapons, and 89 percent support expanding background checks for all gun sales. However, 45 percent are worried about government overreach in restricting gun rights.

NBC News/The Wall Street Journal