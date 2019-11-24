Editing our front-page story today about the Preul family of Hallsville and their adoption of two children was a heartwarming experience.

It was a welcome break from the stories about crime, inequity, partisan politics, war and death that dominate daily news headlines.

Adoption is a selfless act. In this case, it was made possible through the services of Lutheran Family and Children Services, an agency that the community supports in part through Heart of Missouri United Way donations.

Today’s story is the first of six over the next 12 days, called “Neighbors Living United,” featuring the charitable work of local nonprofits supported by United Way. This week we’ll profile Love INC, a faith-based group that connects churches and community agencies with those in need, and Great Circle, which offers group home living and residential treatment to troubled youth.

As you make plans for your Thanksgiving feasts, I hope you’ll consider a donation to United Way or one of its member agencies to help the less-fortunate in our community.

This year, Heart of Missouri United Way will award 47 different grants to 34 different groups, investing more than $2 million in the local community. However, only 60 percent of the grant requests it received could be funded.

The need is there. If you are born poor in Boone County, you are likely to stay poor, according to statistics provided by United Way. Family instability, income inequity, lack of educational attainment, low wages, high rent, lack of social capital, systemic racism and inadequate transportation are all contributing factors.

• Unemployment in the area is only 2%, but 40% of households earn under 200% of the federal poverty level ($24,120 for an adult, $40,848 for one adult with 2 kids).

• More than 40% of children in Columbia Public Schools are on free or reduced lunch.

• 51% of households in Columbia are “cost burdened” — more than 30% of their income goes toward paying for their home (compared to 43% of households in Missouri).

• The child poverty rate in Boone County is 15.2%.

• Last year, more than 200 kids in Columbia Public Schools were listed as not having a stable place to sleep at some point during the school year.

While Heart of Missouri is affiliated with United Way Worldwide, decisions are made locally — 99 cents of every dollar donated stays in mid-Missouri.

For information on donating to the current United Way fundraising drive, go to bit.ly/heart-of-missouri.

Jim Van Nostrand is executive editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.