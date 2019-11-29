A new PBS documentary released on Nov. 25 and 26, " College Behind Bars," is another sale of the concept of educating inmates. The four-part series, created in part by legendary filmmaker Ken Burns, tells the stories of students in the Bard Prison Initiative, a program that brings college classes to men and women incarcerated in New York, and how they’ve benefited from it.

To me, the good documentary is a bad sell. It shows how the featured inmates have changed because of their education. But it doesn’t do enough to demonstrate that the biggest beneficiaries of higher ed in prison aren’t the stars of the movie - it’s you.

The only even remotely valid argument against correctional higher education is one of fairness, namely that the government shouldn’t use taxpayer funds to educate prisoners when ostensibly innocent people scrimp and save (read: borrow copiously) to send themselves or their kids to college.

President Lyndon Johnson extended Pell Grants to prisoners in 1965. As many as 350 college programs appeared in prisons because inmates could afford to pay tuition with that aid.

Then, citing this fairness issue (see third paragraph of PDF), Congress snatched Pell Grant eligibility from prisoners - even though funding for incarcerated students amounted to about 1% of all grants - in the The Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994 and the number of college programs in prisons eventually wound down to 12 in 2005. Now, according to the documentary, "dozens" of private programs thrive in correctional facilities because private colleges and universities foot the bill for them.

But they wouldn’t if certain lawmakers had their way. Former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) proposed the Kids Before Cons Act in 2017 to prevent experimental programs like the Second Chance Pell Program from getting around the ban and to stop colleges and universities who pay for these programs inside prisons from getting any federal aid.

Collins resigned from Congress last month after pleading guilty to insider trading charges. Collins doesn’t always put kids first; he’ll be sentenced in January 2020, before his son, who was also involved with the crime.

Approximately 68% of people in prison lack a high school diploma when they enter, so corrections departments usually require that prisoners earn a GED. Researchers have found that the value of a prison GED is often overstated. It makes sense; there’s no way that a few secondary education classes in prison can make up for the knowledge lost in years of missed school.

Higher education has the most potential for impact: It’s reported to reduce recidivism by almost half. Part I of the documentary contains a clip of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying that the recidivism rate for people who leave prison having taken college courses is a mere 4% (39:19). Bard says the people who earn degrees (as opposed to taking classes without graduating) reoffend at a rate of 2.5%, which is almost unthinkably low.

If we reinstate eligibility for inmates as current bills propose to do, approximately 463,000 more prisoners could access what they need to leave prison and stay gone.

That’s why higher education in prison doesn’t cheat taxpayers - it rewards them. Every dollar spent on correctional education saves four to five of those dollars down the road.

More classes for prisoners won’t make college more affordable or alleviate the student loan debt crisis. But those aren’t problems that inmates created. There are several reasons why the cost of higher education rose; prison education isn’t among them. Nor did prisoner make it harder for working families to afford college tuition. The guilty verdict for that hangs on technology and its role in shrinking the middle class.

A better "College Behind Bars" would have shown how your life would improve once educational programs are formally supported and expanded. We should invest in prison education not necessarily because inmates are worth it, but because you are.

Chandra Bozelko writes the award-winning blog Prison Diaries. You can follow her on Twitter at @ChandraBozelko and email her at outlawcolumn@gmail.com.