Pro: America's health care system is a national disgrace

By Robert Weissman

By almost every relevant metric, we do the worst or nearly the worst among all rich countries. We are the only country to permit tens of millions to go uninsured, far more people in the United States report skipping care because of cost issues than other countries, our infant mortality rate is atrocious and our life expectancy trails other nations and is actually dropping.

There's no excuse for any of this in such a rich nation. We can solve all of these problems — by expanding coverage, eliminating underinsurance and co-pays and improving health care and health outcomes — with "Medicare for All."

Medicare for All would cover everyone, and end the outrage of a system that permits 27 million Americans to go uninsured.

Medicare for All would solve the problem of underinsurance, which affects three in 10 adults. It would eliminate high deductibles that lead many to skip care.

And here's the most overlooked fact about Medicare for All: It would improve coverage not just for the uninsured or underinsured, but for everyone, even those with the best health insurance plans now available. Medicare for All would eliminate copays and deductibles, provide for dental and vision care, and cover long-term care, including care in homes and nursing homes. With Medicare for All, every doctor would be "in network," and you could use a doctor of your choice. That's far better even than existing "Cadillac" plans.

Can we afford a system that would improve care for every single person?

Yes.

We can expand and improve Medicare at no additional cost compared to what we currently spend.

Leaving aside the very significant economic benefits — not just human health, but economic gains — that will come from improving the national health system, we can eliminate upward of $500 billion annually in spending wasted on bureaucracy, inefficiency and excessive corporate profits.

Thanks to price-gouging exploitation of patent monopolies and other government-granted market exclusivities, the United States spends outrageous sums on prescription drugs. By negotiating drug prices and ending Big Pharma ripoffs and price gouging by middlemen, we could conservatively save $200 billion every year.

Even bigger savings would come from eliminating the wasteful spending by the health care sector on administrative costs. The key would be to move away from per-treatment billing and instead rely on global budgets. Hospitals and other medical providers would receive an overall payment based on the patients they serve and the treatments they provide, and then they could get on with the business of providing care. The arrangement would be no different than the ways police stations or public libraries are funded; libraries don't send a bill to the city treasurer each time a person checks out a book. The potential available savings are tremendous:

• Administrative costs consume an astounding 25% of U.S. hospital spending, far above most comparable countries, due largely to the costs of billing. If hospital administrative spending were brought in line with more efficient countries, the United States could save more than $150 billion each year on hospital spending alone.

• Researchers have found that American medical practices spent almost four times more money than Canadian doctors on dealing with payment issues — $82,000 per physician annually compared to $20,000.

• Processing bills, coupled with expenses for collection of unpaid bills, accounts for half or more of medical practice's administrative costs — between 50% and 60%, according to a 2005 study published in Health Affairs.

A Medicare for All system would also be able to rationalize spending on expensive renovations and health care technology. By requiring separate budgets for the purchases of expensive medical equipment and other expansions, Medicare for All would ensure that such purchases are warranted by a community's needs and would thus reduce unnecessary spending, both on the capital expenses themselves as well as on spending for related services.

Critics of Medicare for All have it wrong. They suggest that Medicare for All would bring rationing. But it's the current system that imposes rationing as a shocking one in three Americans skip care because of costs. The critics say doctors or hospitals won't be paid enough, ignoring that their costs will plummet because they won't have to waste so much money on billing and administration. And they scream that quality of care will decline — even though the evidence is plain that, under the current system, we have the worst health indicators among rich countries, by far.

We absolutely can afford Medicare for All. What we can't afford is to continue with our current failed system. The time is now for Medicare for All.

Robert Weissman is president of Public Citizen.

Con: 'Medicare for All' would be disastrous

By Chris Talgo

For decades, the left has advocated for nationalizing the country's health care system under a "Medicare for All"-type plan. Despite their rhetoric, however, this scheme would do much more harm than good.

As of this writing, dozens of Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate have co-sponsored or voiced their support for one of the many iterations of Medicare for All. While M4A activists promise it would reduce health care costs and increase access, the exact opposite is likely to occur. In fact, there are several reasons the United States should avoid implementing Medicare for All.

First, M4A is completely unaffordable and would push the United States even further into the debt abyss. According to a study by the Mercatus Center, Medicare for All "would add approximately $32.6 trillion to federal budget commitments during the first 10 years of its implementation (2022–2031)." The United States is already more than $23 trillion in debt; adding an extra $30 trillion in federal spending over the next decade would cause economic Armageddon.

To put this in perspective, The Atlantic notes, "The Urban Institute, a center-left think tank highly respected among Democrats, is projecting that a plan similar to what (Senator Elizabeth) Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders are pushing would require $34 trillion in additional federal spending over its first decade in operation. That's more than the federal government's total cost over the coming decade for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid combined, according to the most recent Congressional Budget Office projections."

Put another way, Medicare for All would blow up the federal budget, which would cause all sorts of negative consequences. Huge deficits, massive tax hikes, high inflation and major cuts to domestic and foreign programs are all but inevitable if Medicare for All becomes law.

Second, M4A would reduce access to health care services and medications. Why? Because the above cost estimate from the Mercatus Center is on the low end of the spectrum and "assume(s) the legislation achieves its sponsors' goals of dramatically reducing payments to health providers, in addition to substantially reducing drug prices and administrative costs."

In other words, M4A would wreak havoc on supply and demand within the health care industry, which encompasses about one-seventh of U.S. gross domestic product. Arbitrarily slashing reimbursement rates for medical professionals will dramatically reduce health care services. The same principle applies to the availability of existing drugs and those in the developmental stages.

Third, M4A (with its inherent price controls) would almost assuredly lead to health care rationing. Basic economics (and common sense) suggest that if the government provides 330 million Americans with "free" health care without increasing health care supply, shortages and rationing would be inevitable. Don't believe this can happen in America? Well, just take a peek at what has happened to our neighbor to the north, which implemented a single-payer health care system in 1984.

Thirty-five years after it enacted universal health care, Canada's health care system is rife with excruciatingly long wait times, along with several other problems. In fact, medical wait times in Canada are so appalling that "1,040,791 patients who waited for medically necessary treatment last year each lost $1,822 (on average) due to work time lost," according to the Canada-based Fraser Institute.

In far too many cases, Canadians are forced to wait months on end to receive care. The Fraser Institute notes the average wait time for patients who require "medically necessary elective orthopedic surgery" is an astounding 41.7 weeks.

Similar horror stories are common in countries with M4A-esque programs. For example, Great Britain's National Health Service, created in 1948, is in shambles. As Forbes recently reported, "Nearly a quarter of a million British patients have been waiting more than six months to receive planned medical treatment from the National Health Service, according to a recent report from the Royal College of Surgeons. More than 36,000 have been in treatment queues for nine months or more."

Fourth, M4A means major tax increases for all Americans. According to a recent report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, M4A "needs to be financed through higher taxes, lower spending, more borrowing, or some combination of the three."

The report's authors "estimate the cost could be covered with a 32% payroll tax, a 25% income surtax, a 42% value-added tax, or a public premium averaging $7,500 per capita."

While M4A advocates tout it will reduce costs for lower- and middle-income Americans, the exact opposite appears to be true.

Most Americans agree that the U.S. health care system needs major reforms. Increasing the government's role in health care via Medicaid for All is not the answer, however. Just think, if the U.S. government can't competently run the Postal Service, VA hospital system, DMVs or Amtrak, why would we task it with overseeing the extremely complicated and deeply personal health care system?

Chris Talgo is an editor at The Heartland Institute.