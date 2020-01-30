2019 was an exciting year for the field of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research. Looking ahead, it’s important to reflect on the developments we’ve made in Alzheimer’s research. New research has surfaced about the causes, risk factors, treatment and prevention of dementia. Here are four of the most compelling research breakthroughs.

1. Healthy lifestyle habits may counteract genetic risk of dementia. New research suggests healthy lifestyle choices, including a healthy diet, moderate to vigorous exercise, not smoking, light to moderate alcohol intake, and engaging in cognitively stimulating activities may decrease risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Adopting four or five healthy lifestyle factors reduced risk of Alzheimer’s dementia by 60% compared to adopting none or only one factor.

2. An Alzheimer’s blood test may be on the horizon. A new report describes methods for measuring abnormal versions of amyloid protein, a building block of one of the brain lesions of Alzheimer’s disease, in blood samples and correlating it with established Alzheimer’s markers. An additional report describes new blood-based methods for assessing proteins that contribute to the brain changes of Parkinson's disease and Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

This is promising research because a reliable blood test would help in the assessment and diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease for a faster and significantly less expensive diagnosis.

3. Alzheimer’s risk and prevention differs by sex. Two-thirds of people living with Alzheimer’s disease in the United States are women, according to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2019 Facts & Figures report. There are a number of potential reasons why more women than men have Alzheimer’s or other dementias; a long-held view has been that it is due to women living longer than men, on average, but new evidence suggests that may not be the whole story.

One study found sex-specific genes that are associated with both risk and resistance to Alzheimer’s disease, which could provide unique risk profiles for men and women. Another study found a faster rate of memory decline among women who never earned a wage through employment compared to women who participated in the paid labor force.

4. Vision and hearing loss might increase dementia risk — especially when combined. Studies found that experiencing multiple sensory impairments, such as vision and hearing problems, are associated with an increased risk of developing dementia in older adults. Emerging science shows that sensory impairments can increase the risk of dementia, and further demonstrates the impact of multiple co-occurring sensory impairments.

Other researchers studied the combined effects of loss of smell, touch, vision and hearing. They found that even mild impairments in multiple senses were associated with an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

While we are making great strides in research, the funding for these programs has also increased. In December of 2019 Congress passed an appropriations bill including a $350 million Alzheimer's and dementia research funding increase. Also in 2019, Bill Gates announced he is supporting the Alzheimer’s Association Part the Cloud global research grant program with a $10 million award. It propels high-risk, high-reward research focused on brain cell changes, promoting timely diagnosis and identifying new treatments for Alzheimer’s and all dementia. To date, through the Alzheimer’s Association, Part the Cloud has awarded $30 million in funding to 39 state-of-the-art research projects.

While the strides made this year were significant, we still have a lot more to learn about better treatments, understanding the disease and ultimately, finding a cure.

Sarah Lovegreen is the vice president of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter.