At home, my car is sheltered in the garage. But during the day, it is parked on the street exposed to whatever weather blows my way. When the thick snow came through on Wednesday, by Thursday the roof of my car was covered in a hard layer of white.

I can see it from my window.

Weeks ago, I hit a deer which forced me to go car shopping. Now, my new-to-me red car is all covered in white. Every time I got in, a thick layer of crusty snow taunted me from the roof. I cleared away the ice coating the bumpers and the grill, but it was inches thick on the roof and, with the frigid temperatures, it wasn’t going anywhere. I don’t know why that annoyed me, but it did and I told my husband just that.

Randy didn’t seem to get it.

“It will thaw, give it time,” is what he told me. “When the sun comes out and the temperature goes up, it will be gone in one day.”

Who knew when that would be?

So I started scraping away at the roof on the passenger side. Every time, in or out, I would pick or peck pieces of ice. I didn’t want to take a scraper to the red paint, so I just worked away with my gloves, until that side of the roof was mostly clear.

“Why does that bother you?” Randy asked. “I just don’t get it.”

On Friday, we left town on a little road trip and I was feeling halfway better since the roof was halfway better. The day was still cold and cloudy, and the thaw my husband predicted was still too slow in coming. As we loaded the car, I felt unbalanced with the roof only halfway cleared. One side was red while the other side was white and the whole world just felt off.

Something had to give.

Somewhere between when we left and when we arrived, I came up with a brilliant idea that could possibly solve the problem overhead. My new-to-me car has a sunroof and I devised a plan to tilt the glass open, forcing a break in the solid layer of ice on the roof, allowing the sheet to slide off the car in pieces.

It was worth a try.

Still unfamiliar with the buttons in my car, I reached up to tilt the sunroof and unknowingly hit the other button, the one that slides the sunroof open. The light shifted in the car as the glass began to slide, as if a cloud had moved away from the sun.

I looked up as did my husband and, together, we watched the glass panel slide back, leaving a solid sheet of frozen snow above us. Randy slowly looked over at me with a resigned look on his face as I frantically started pushing any button I could find to stop what was already in motion. When the glass pulled away and the sunroof fully opened, the weight of the unsupported ice slab caused it to break off and a whole section fell into the car.

Squarely on my husband’s head.

The solid hit caused the ice sheet to shatter, sending chunks of frozen snow all over the car; a great deal of it went down the back of Randy’s shirt. Needless to say, there was a sudden slamming on the brakes, which caused the back section of roof ice to shift forward over the open sunroof.

Well, you know what happened next.

After the emergency stop, there was an emergency exit and an emergency disrobing, along with a few choice words I will leave to your imagination. I calmly tried to explain that the car was new, and I just didn’t know which button to push! Apparently, I pushed the right one.

When I ultimately stopped laughing, Randy cooled down and warmed up and we went on our merry way, the roof above us all shiny and red. Suddenly the car felt different, like the planets had somehow aligned and the world had come into balance.

Finally, my husband got it.

You can reach Lorry at Lorrysstorys@gmail.com.