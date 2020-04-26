Most of us have been wondering how our lives might change after the coronavirus has abated. In my case a condition of semi-quarantine has been amplified by a period of recovery in a rehabilitation facility following a knock on the head from a fall at home (I’m coming around nicely, thank you, to my former vintage condition, such as it was before the accident).

I’ve missed you and will look forward to our occasional visits. The past few weeks have been unusual because in a virtual sense we have been separated by a distance required by the damnable virus. We might not have missed much of a beat. So let us join the crowd of conjecture about what the future might hold.

For me it makes sense to evaluate changes already imposed. Many of us had been involved in regular activities away from home, periodic committee meetings let’s say, that require a bit of get-up-and-go discipline and routine.

“It’s the first Wednesday in the month, time for the regular library committee meeting,” we might have said. These outings were not essential to the management of affairs on Earth but they did give us a sense of vague accomplishment. We had an obligation to fulfill, a regular reason to present ourselves to the outside world and purport to do some good for others. We were more than mere slugs sitting at home doing nothing to help save the world.

As much as anything, these scheduled outings gave us reasons to stir our bones. How many of us have grown moss recently isolating ourselves from the rest of humankind? Do we really want to continue living this way?

Granted, on occasion it’s been nice to have an excuse for saying no, but not as a forced regimen.

We will settle into some sort of compromise, an altered lifestyle with perhaps fewer have-to-dos, but that will vary according to the instincts of each of us. For many it might be a better day ahead.

I must say we might emerge from the COVID-19 plague whole and hearty and, even better off. It all depends how each of us crafts our future. Something else for us to do together.

HJW III

Never cross a river that is on average four feet deep.

Essayist and statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb