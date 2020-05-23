I have lived in the First Ward for over 35 years. I participated in Columbia’s visioning process in the 1990s and served on the Vision Commission when it was established. I have worked on, promoted, testified about, written on, and generally helped with campaigning for safer trash collection, removing invasive plants on the MKT, riding the bus, cooking for Loaves and Fishes, supporting minority and women-owned businesses, and meeting Columbia’s climate goals. I care about Columbia, and am committed to making it a better town for everyone.

I know what a difference city ordinances, policies, programs, and budget decisions can make for residents. That is why, when Pat Fowler knocked on my door to collect signatures to support her run for First Ward, I volunteered to be the treasurer for her campaign. I have known Pat since we were both at MU, where her personal concern for students made her first impression on me. After MU, it was her engagement with city issues that made the impression.

My neighborhood deals with flooded basements on a regular basis, and there was Pat, working on sewer and storm water infrastructure. My neighborhood of affordable single-family homes was threatened by its R3 zoning, and there was Pat helping to promote a down-zoning ordinance. She gets the First Ward. She has the ability to understand our issues at every scale, and the drive to see them addressed. Please vote for Pat Fowler for First Ward on June 2. She’s the best!

Jan Weaver, Columbia