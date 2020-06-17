In the past, protests against police agencies for misuse of Black constituents – indeed by misuse of white-majority agencies in general on college campuses and elsewhere — have often been rather heated, but this time it seems different. In the past, we all sort of hunkered down for a flurry of animosity we knew would pass. We didn’t regard complaints of the Black community as frivolous, but we did not expect they would result in palpable, imminent change.

This time, signs are carried everywhere calling for “defunding” the police. They seem more of a serious political call than a cry in the night. Protesters as far away as Columbia, Missouri fill streets for days, not hours, on end, bemoaning events in far-off cities, as if the same could happen here or, at least, persistent expressions of disgust in such a small venue this far away might make a difference.

Police authorities and those providing their funding seem more responsive, at least more concerned. Police agencies in our city and on our campuses continue a traditional tolerance for their wards while at the same time showing enough seriousness of intent and reaction to sustain enforcement credibility.

So far we are lucky, or smart, or both. Not everyone in all camps is happy all the time, but pray we will keep our demeanor at an even keel. This will require a constant effort by responsible agencies in charge at city and county levels to keep the minds of officers and deputies straight, so to speak, aware and determined that nothing more than adequate mortal force is needed to control any situation.

Of course, this requires good sense prevalent on both sides. It never makes sense to react to a cop’s confrontation with anything but acquiescence. It’s foolish to carry a gun. All it can do is get you in trouble. Don’t fight with a cop or deputy, even if the uniform is acting unfairly. Make your complaint at the office tomorrow. In today’s atmosphere, you will be heard fairly and make more progress toward reconciliation.

I don’t believe I am the Pollyanna in the room when I say we have the best change for Black-white law enforcement reconciliation we’ve had in years, at least in our own neighborhood.

Let’s take advantage of the moment with a serious spurt of proactive good will aimed at making it stick.

HJW III

Fifty-six percent of voters rated President Trump’s response to the George Floyd protests as fair or poor, while 32 percent viewed Trump’s response favorably. Only 14 percent of Black voters approved of Trump’s response. Asked whom they trusted more to handle racial inequality, 47 percent of voters chose Joe Biden, and 30 percent chose Trump.

Morning Consult