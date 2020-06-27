In June of 1959, I attended my first Cardinals game at Busch Stadium I. Over the last 61 years, I have enjoyed (mostly) plenty of baseball on the field and while working as an economist, developed some expertise with respect to the business side of the game.

Let me begin by making it clear that I am well aware of the horrible consequences that the COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed and that professional baseball deprivation is way down on the list.

That said, given the huge financial incentives for both sides, when it became apparent that Major League Baseball (MLB) might be able to safely return for at least a partial season, I assumed that both players and owners would be eager to sort out the financials and other logistics and then hear the sweet sound of the home plate umpire intone "Play Ball."

Color me completely wrong.

As one who has studied sports economics, I know that baseball owners and MLB players have been at odds over money for 145 years. The recent era major work stoppages that occurred in 1981 and 1994 were unfortunate. They were, however, the result of each side’s attempts to maximize their respective share of industry revenues; a normal part of collective bargaining.

The current COVID impasse, however, is vastly different. Two key factors are relevant. First, COVID is an external disaster that neither side caused and one that neither side can mitigate. Second, by any reasonable standard, MLB finances are in great shape and it should not be hard for to work this out.

Studying MLB financial data has long been challenging. When writing about MLB finances in his 2000 book "Fair Ball," baseball expert Bob Costas said "Many of these numbers (in his data table) are estimates, since Major League Baseball guards the actual figures as if they were the combination to Scrooge McDuck’s bank vault."

Fortunately, Forbes magazine supplies reliable estimates that address this. The relevant takeaways from Forbes 2019 MLB research:

• Average pre-tax "operating income" or profit was about $50 million per team, with only Miami losing money.

• Team revenue from gate receipts, concessions, and parking averages just under 40 percent of total revenue. Even without fans, MLB broadcast and sponsorship revenues are adequate to keep the ship afloat and still pay ample, if reduced, salaries to players.

Finally, let us not forget that nearly all MLB stadiums were built and/or renovated with taxpayer dollars. By the way, there is almost no such thing as an objective economist who regards spending tax dollars on sports facilities as a sound public investment.

The owners seem to be OK, what of the players? In 2005, the average MLB player salary was $2.48 million. By 2019, the average player made $4.36 million — an increase of 76%. This beats the price inflation rate of 32% that transpired over those years. The recent era has also seen excellent competitive balance. Over the last 15 seasons (2005-19), 23 of MLB’s 30 teams have advanced to at least their League Championship Series, MLB’s Final Four. What’s not to like?

I am not privy to the details of the owner/ player haggling. Certainly, both sides have the right to bargain for the best possible deal; but not during the current COVID tragedy. I know that COVID deaths are near 120,000 and about 21 million are unemployed (versus 6 million last May) Our country is suffering and the return of sports in general and MLB in particular would be a huge positive.

I, for one, would be thrilled to see either or both sides display a sliver of concern for the fans who are the source of the riches they enjoy. Players should remind themselves that the ability to play baseball at the highest level has zero intrinsic value. Their huge salaries and owners’ huge profits come about only because the public is willing to pay to watch them perform. Period.

Tom Kruckemeyer holds an MA in economics from UMSL and served as chief economist for the Missouri Office of Budget & Planning from 1978 -2004.