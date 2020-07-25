Members of Congress have a difficult job during these times, particularly concerning budgets. Typical funding discussions balance the needs of today and tomorrow. Yet, a worldwide pandemic and national civil unrest have made 2020 far from typical. Additional funding considerations must be taken into account, siphoning from an already tight defense budget.

Funding priorities of today are significant, but Congress must take a long-term budgeting approach and not forsake the needs of our country’s future, especially regarding national defense.

That’s why the Great Rivers chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) supports continued funding of the F/A-18 Super Hornet.

The U.S. Navy has made the decision to eliminate three squadrons of new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets from upcoming defense budgets. The Missouri congressional delegation has been consistent in its support for the program. Recently in the House Armed Services Committee, Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler "raised concerns over the Navy's decision to eliminate 36 new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets from its fiscal year 2022 to 2025 Future Years Defense Plan."

Eliminating the F/A-18 would be a mistake for Missouri and the nation. The F/A-18 program plays a key role in supporting Missouri’s economy — helping provide nearly 13,000 jobs statewide, creating an estimated annual economic impact of $640 million, and benefiting 91 supplier companies throughout the state.

In terms of national security, America’s strike fighter forces are being used at an unsustainable operational tempo. Throughout our service branches, aging aircraft put America at a disadvantage as maintenance and sustainment requires more time and money. When older aircraft are retired without replacements, our fleets must operate under full capacity. Procurement of new F/A-18s will help maintain current fleets, take pressure off aging aircraft, and provide increased safety to service members while enhancing national defense.

Further, the F/A-18 stretches taxpayer money while the next generation of defense aircraft are developed, manufactured, and delivered. NDIA fully encourages continual research, development, and implementation of cutting-edge military aircraft. However, it’s critical that Congress not leave a decade or more of national defense to chance. There cannot be a gap in defense capabilities between now and where we want to be in 10 years. That’s why investment in the F/A-18 makes sense.

Future aircraft are subject to delays, manufacturing complications, and price overruns. It’s a situation that isn’t new to military aviation procurement. Investing in new F/A-18s can help decrease the severity of program delays.

And Super Hornets aren’t just sitting still in the face of our increasing adversarial capability. The upgraded F/A-18 can deliver nearly double its lifetime in flight hours. It flies faster and longer with new fuel tanks. The advanced cockpit system brings the touchscreen technology on a phone to a sophisticated strike fighter. Advances in stealth, computing strength and the ability to identify and track adversarial targets for longer periods of time ensure the F/A-18 will be relevant for decades to come.

The procurement of new F/A-18s fills a critical need in the Navy’s battle readiness, bridges the gap between now and the future, and boosts our local economy all while helping keep ballooning military budgets under control. Challenging times put pressure on Congress to balance budgets and provide funding for critical needs. The F/A-18 is the solution to current and future defense needs.

Stephen Tupper, a West Point graduate and retired Army lieutenant colonel, serves as the liaison from Missouri University of Science and Technology to Fort Leonard Wood.