The Brookfield boys' wrestling team travelled to a pair of triangular meets to begin the week.

On Monday night, the Bulldogs travelled to Mexico, and fell 57-24 to Kirksville and 47-35 to the host. Versus Kirksville, Brookfield's only outright win was Derek Liebhart at 160 pounds. All of the Bulldogs' other victories came via forfeit.

Against Mexico, Derek Liebhart and Brooks Baker won by pin, and Dawson Baker earned a victory by 15-0 tech fall at 170 pounds.

On Tuesday night, the Bulldogs headed to Maysville for a triangular including Savannah, and Brookfield won both by a considerable margin.

The 'Dogs beat the host, 44-18, and won four matches that actually occurred. Jaden Abongo won by tech fall at 113 pounds, Donavan Parn recorded a second-period fall at 126, 145-pounder Trent Polley recorded a first-period pin, and Elijah Martinez got a result with a 7-0 decision at 152 pounds.

Savannah won just two of the eight matches that actually took place in the other dual.

No girls matches actually took place either evening.

The Bulldog boys travel to the Lexington dual tournament on Saturday, while the girls will have their district tournament in Smithville.