The Marceline Lady Tigers had no problem dispatching an inferior opponent on Tuesday night.

Marceline hosted winless Novinger in its final non-conference game of the regular season, and advanced to 11-7 overall with the 78-27 rout.

The Tigers rolled to a 26-5 lead at the end of the first quarter before taking a 44-12 lead into the half, allowing head coach Jordan Beck to tinker with some things in an in-game situation.

Tuesday was the second straight game in which the Tigers had the luxury of getting each of its bench players a considerable amount of playing time.

"We set the pace of the game, and we kept that through the end, even when the young girls came in," Beck said. "We ran a number of different plays tonight, and it was a perfect opportunity for us to run our man-to-man plays. That's definitely a good thing.

"I told the girls, it doesn't matter if they're 0-15 or 15-0, we still have to take care of business. We have district seeding coming up, and we need some points in that department."

Senior forward Becka Gouge and freshman forward Ramzee Bruner dominated the boards on Tuesday night, and like last Friday's home game against North Shelby, a pair of Tigers finished with double-doubles. Gouge posted 16 points, Bruner had 13, and both of them finished with 10-plus rebounds.

Gouge had seven rebounds in the first quarter alone, and four of them came on the same Marceline possession.

"I used to be a post player, and I've passed down everything I know," Beck joked. "We have shooters, and if good teams come out and defend them, we have to have an inside presence. They know what to do, and we're getting better at looking inside for those girls."

Senior guard Maycee Edgar led the Lady Tigers with 21 points, and knocked down her team's only two three-pointers. Abbey Kussman, Jaylea Bixenman, and Renee Sinclair all finished with six points.

The Lady Tigers return to Lewis & Clark play on Thursday evening when they travel to Westran. The Hornets are also winless to this juncture in the season.