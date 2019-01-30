After closing what was a 14-point gap midway through the fourth quarter, the Brookfield girls' basketball team fell to Centralia in a heartbreaking manner on Tuesday night.

Centralia got the second rebound of the final offensive possession and hit a buzzer-beater to dispatch the Bulldogs, 55-53.

Rylee Sensenich finished with a team-high 21 points, including knocking down three three-pointers in the fourth quarter and finishing the period with 13 points.

Kaylie Stufflebean posted 11 points on the night, Kate Ewing had nine, and Cassi Conard finished with eight.

Sydnie Thudium rounded out the Bulldogs' total scoring with a pair of buckets.

"We tied it up with about 15 seconds left, and they got a loose ball at mid-court," Brookfield coach Tony Fairchild said. "They had a couple forced shots, and it was one of those things where they just got a silly rebound and an easy put-back.

"We made some bad decisions, but we forced them into some bad decisions. If just a few things go differently here or there, and we walk away with a conference win. Hats off to that Centralia side, though. They're a good team, and they got us in a situation where we had to start hoisting up shots late in the game. Thankfully they were falling, but it just wasn't enough."

After the Clarence Cannon cooker, Centralia advances to 12-3, and Brookfield falls to 9-7 overall.