Centralia used a massive second quarter to get the best of the Brookfield boys' basketball team on Tuesday night.

After trailing just 15-14 at the end of one quarter of play, Brookfield entered the locker room with a 38-19 deficit that proved insurmountable.

Brookfield fell, 66-50, and the conference road defeat pushes the Bulldogs to 3-12 overall. Centralia becomes 15-4.

Cooper Cisna and Jacob Day, the Bulldogs' premier scorers, were both held in check on Tuesday. They finished with 12 and nine points respectively.

Meanwhile, Centralia's Guy Moran went bonkers. He knocked down seven three-point shots in the first half, and finished with 34 points without scoring in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs look to right the ship on the road Friday against a 9-7 Clark County foe.