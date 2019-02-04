The Bucklin/Macon County girls' basketball team struggled to knock down shots during Friday night's homecoming game versus Higbee, and fell 67-46 in Bucklin.

BMC trailed 57-29 through three periods before finally getting a few shots to consistently drop in the fourth quarter.

The home team finished 8-of-33 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-36 from inside the perimeter. Higbee beat BMC on the boards, 61 rebounds to 48.

"These girls battle every single game, and I can count on them to work hard every game," Bucklin/Macon County first-year coach Kendra Gladbach said. "It's not an effort issue, it's just a matter of making some baskets. If you'd give us a game where we play a team without post players, we'd have an advantage.

"If you watch a game at the beginning of the year versus a game now, it's a totally different game. I'm lucky to have the group that I have."

Due to MSHSAA rules, Friday was the last game of the season for the freshmen. Since those four girls played middle school games earlier in the season, they can no longer compete in varsity competitions for the remainder of the year.

Senior Reka Behrman and freshman Haley Herington led BMC in scoring, finishing with 16 points apiece. Ali Burns finished with eight points.