Bucklin/Macon County's boys' basketball team never trailed by double-digits until the final on gun in Friday night's homecoming game versus Higbee in Bucklin. BMC fell 50-39.

The home team trailed 23-18 at the halftime break on Friday night, and after a quick four-point spurt by Higbee to begin the third quarter, BMC was never able to cut it to a narrower deficit than six points.

Connor Passig led Bucklin/Macon County in scoring with 10 points, and freshman Ignacio Guerrero was right on his heels with nine. Colten Jackson finished with seven points, and Xavier Lucas posted five points and 10 rebounds.

Senior John Mossbarger led Bucklin/Macon County with 13 total rebounds.

In total, BMC finished 15-of-65 from the field.

"It's been a little rocky to start our season, but in the last couple of games, our kids have shown what they're made of," Bucklin/Macon County coach Blake Burns said. "We keep fighting, and that's all I can ask for out of these kids. I'm proud of our effort tonight.

"Our seniors have set a tone, and our young kids have bought in. We're not too terribly far away from getting over the hump. We just have to put the ball in the hoop more consistently."