Marceline and Brookfield had an exciting weekend of wrestling, with the girls participating in their district tournament in Smithville and both the Tigers' and Bulldogs' boys participating in the Lexington dual tournament.

Marceline's girls had four top-four finishers -- good enough to qualify each of those ladies for the first ever MSHSAA state tournament. On the girls' end of things, there is only one class in this inaugural season, and only four districts. The two-day affair in Smithfield featured a whopping 39 registered teams.

Kenzie Stahl, Baylee Jobson, and Addy Schmitt each placed third. Jaylea Bixenman finished second in her weight class.

"Each of our girls competed at a high level, and they proved that they can hang with anyone," Marceline coach Austin Bruner said.

The Brookfield girls' wrestling season comes to a close, with no Bulldog advancing out of the district in her first season.

Marceline and Brookfield finished back-to-back, second and third, respectively, in Lexington's dual tourney.

Marceline defeated Brookfield in their dual, 48-27. In the only matches not decided by pin fall or forfeit, Brookfield's Donavan Parn defeated Marceline's Colton Fisher by 4-2 decision, Marceline senior Seth Cupp defeated Brandon Delana 6-4 in sudden victory, and Marceline's Dalton Stark beat Jordan Weydert 2-1 in tiebreak.

Marceline won its dual against Carrollton, 70-0, defeated Sherwood 55-24, and fell to Lawson 42-36.

Brookfield defeated Trenton, 45-24, trampled Carrollton 61-12, and topped Sherwood, 53-29.

Both schools travel to Higginsville this weekend for a district tournament hosted by Lafayette County.