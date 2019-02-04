Meadville wins both ends of doubleheader

The Meadville Eagles' basketball teams hosted Novinger on Friday night and won both ends of the doubleheader. The girls ended a three-game skid with a 47-17 throttling of the winless Wildcats. Meadville improves to 7-10.

The boys dumped Novinger, 63-42, to advance to 17-2.

By the time of this publication, Meadville will have played La Plata on Monday night.

Linn County notches pair versus Bevier

Linn County hosted Bevier for a varsity doubleheader on Friday night and won both.

The girls won 44-37 to advance to 5-12 on the season, and the boys won 71-41 to improve to 12-5.

By the time of this publication, the Mustangs will have hosted Milan on Monday night. The Milan boys enter with a perfect 19-0 record.