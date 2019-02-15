COLUMBIA, Mo. — Lee’s Summit North had four wrestlers make it to the quarterfinals after the opening day of the Class 4 Missouri State High School Wrestling Championships Thursday at Mizzou Arena.

The Broncos currently sit in seventh place with 17 points, while Liberty is first with 36 points. Fort Osage is 21st (9), Blue Springs is 25th (7) and Truman is 35th (3).

North 152-pounder Tristan Jones advanced to the quarterfinals following a 10-6 decision; undefeated Adrian Castaneda (160) earn a pin in 1 minute; Logan Thornton (220) won by fall in 4 minutes and Mark McGhee (285) won by fall in 1:59.

Caden Schweitzer (113) is in the second round of the consolation bracket after falling in the first round then picking up a fall in 2:49 in wrestlebacks for the Broncos. Zane Ragland (182) was eliminated after a pair of losses.

Blue Springs got two to the quarterfinals as Cayden Dotson (106) earned a 3-2 decision and Korbin Shepherd (120) won by fall in 3:15. DeAndre Thomas (138) will be in the second round of wrestlebacks as he lost in the first round, but bounced back with a 4-2 win.

Jaxon McIntyre (132) and Jastin Robertson (126) were eliminated.

Fort Osage seniors AJ Sanchez (145) and Roman Tinoco will still be in contention for championships in their weight classes. Sanchez picked up an 8-2 decision and Tinoco picked up a 3-2 win.

Josh Reick (152) is in the consolation round after a first-round loss and a 8-0 major decision. Josh Newton (160) is also in the wrestlebacks bracket as he won his second match by fall in 58 seconds. Dylan Reed (106) was eliminated.

Truman’s Chase Schroeder will be in the consolation round. He lost by injury default in the first round, before bouncing back with a victory by fall in 2:34.

CLASS 3: Grain Valley got four wrestlers to the quarterfinals as it currently sits in 13th place with 15 points. William Chrisman is 32nd with six points and Van Horn is in 36th with four points.

Neosho is first with 30 points.

Caleb Benshoof advanced to the quarterfinals after a fall in 2:27, Mitchel Alexander (138) advanced following a 5-0 decision, Trent LeGrotte (145) won by fall in 5:55 and Hunter Newsom (170) won 7-5.

Jaden Worhtington (220) will be in the consolation round as he won his second match following a 6-4 tiebreaker. Donovan McBride (285) is in the wrestlebacks round following a 7-5 win in his second match. Ethan Grasher (152) is still alive in his first trip to state. After losing in the first round, he bounced back with an 8-3 win.

Kash Ocobock (113) and David Toese advanced to the quarterfinals for Chrisman after a fall in 5:41 and a 2-1 tiebreaker victory, respectively. Mason Walters (182) and Jose Muravilla (126) were eliminated.

Van Horn’s Ethan Moses (106) kept his state-championship aspirations alive following a pin in 5:34. Payton Moses (120) was eliminated.

CLASS 2: The Oak Grove Panthers sit in ninth place with 18 points. Monett is first with 34 points.

Five Panthers made the quarterfinals. Keegan Scarborough (126) won 8-5, Adrian Whitehead (160) earned a 17-1 major decision, Noah Sears (170) won 12-9, Zander Brinegar (195) got a pin in 1:45 and Tyler Curd (285) won by pin in 1:10.

Kaden Scarborough (106) will be in the consolation round after winning his second match by fall in 4:14.

CLASS 1: St. Michael The Archangel’s lone qualifier, Jack Gearhart (106), was eliminated.

Girls

Fort Osage currently sits in 21st place with nine points. Lebanon is in first with 36 points.

Fort Osage’s Tess Kinne (136) will be in the semifinals today as she received a bye then won a 2-1 tiebreaker in the quarterfinals. Lauren Hahne (131) will be in the second round of the consolation bracket after earning a 5-2 first-round win before losing by fall in the quarterfinals.

Truman’s Ava Miller won in the first round by fall in 2:58, but lost by fall in the quarterfinals. She will be in the consolation round today.

Lee’s Summit North’s Rebekah Neitzey (121) lost in the first round by fall and will be in the second round of wrestlebacks today.