The Truman boys basketball team may be heating up at the right time.

The Patriots got off to a strong start Thursday and held on for a 70-66 Suburban Large Seven victory over visiting Park Hill South.

The Patriots moved over .500 at 12-11 with their fourth straight victory.

“We played about as well as we can play tonight, beating a very talented Park Hill South team,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “We led from almost the beginning of the game to the end. Park Hill South’s talented guards made it close in the end, but we were able to make pressure free throws to seal the game.”

Don Edmondson sank two key free throws with 6 seconds left to seal the win.

The Patriots jumped to a 21-16 lead after the first quarter and maintained a 32-27 lead at halftime. An 18-14 advantage in the third quarter gave them a 50-41 lead entering the final period.

Kaimen Lennox led a balanced attack with 20 points. Sam Billimon added 19 points and Jeilel Phillips had 10 as the Patriots improved to 4-6 in the conference after a 1-6 start.

“I am very pleased with my team,” Briggs added. “We are playing together and guarding very well. We certainly are playing the best basketball of the year right now.”

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 62, PARK HILL 57: The Broncos had a 20-point lead at one point in the third quarter in a Suburban Big Six Conference matchup with the Trojans Wednesday.

However, Park Hill managed to slice that lead to three with 2 minutes left in regulation. The Broncos still held on for the victory.

Javaunte Hawkins led North (19-3, 7-0) with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Jack Gatti scored a season-high 13, including four threes, and Devon Richardson added 11 points.

GRAIN VALLEY 55, WINNETONKA 34: Both the Eagles and Griffins were tied at 20 at halftime, but Grain Valley outscored Winnetonka 35-14 in the second half to claim a Suburban Small Seven Conference victory Wednesday.

The Eagles won the third quarter 15-5 and outscored the Griffins 20-9 in the fourth.

Josh Kilpatrick led the Eagles (14-8, 5-3) with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 5-of-8 from behind the arc. Cole Keller added 15 points and a team-high eight rebounds and Caden Matlon added 10 points.

Girls

GRAIN VALLEY 66, RAYTOWN SOUTH 36: Eagles head coach Randy Draper said his team is playing their best basketball at the right time.

With just a little more than a week before districts starts, Grain Valley rolled to a Suburban Small Seven Conference victory over the Cardinals.

Kendra Sibert and Gracie LaForge led Grain Valley (9-13, 4-6) with 13 points each, and Brittney McKay and Sydney Williams each added 11.

“I like the way we are playing and the pace we are playing at,” Draper said. “Our bench is doing a good job and we are playing about as good as we’ve played all year.”