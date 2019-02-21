Will play Class 1 District 12 top seed La Plata for state berth at home Friday. Tina-Avalon, Hale-Bosworth, Meadville girls advanced to semifinals of Class 1 District 11 basketball tourney at Tina Tuesday

One C-T-area high school basketball team assured itself it would play for a spot in the upcoming state tournaments Tuesday, Another four kept that possibility alive, extending their 2018-19 seasons with district tournament victories ahead of the snow.

On their home floor, the Linn County Mustangs (16-7) outscored Green City 16-12 in overtime to claim their Class 1 District 12 Tournament semifinal, 72-68.

That advances the second-seeded Mustangs to Friday’s 6 p.m. district-title game against top seed La Plata.

In Class 1 District 11 girls’ action at Tina-Avalon Tuesday, favorite T-A, Meadville, and Hale-Bosworth all prevailed, along with Glasgow. After an “off” day yesterday, that event will play all four championship semifinals tonight.

That schedule will have the Mendon: Northwestern boys taking on Slater at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Hale-Bosworth and Glasgow girls at 5:45. The boys’ No. 1 seed, Meadville, wil go against Glasgow at about 7 p.m. with the Tina-Avalon girls and Meadville going at it in the finale at about 8:15.

The other Tuesday games involving area squads saw Hamilton: Penney’s boys blitz St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond 15-3 in overtime to survive, 64-52, in their Class 2 District 16 quarterfinal and Polo’s Panthers lose to West Platte, 47-30, in a Class 2 District 15 semifinal. That ends the Polo boys’ season with a 10-14 mark.

For tonight’s area schedule, check the “What 2 Watch” section on page 10 of today’s edition.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 11

TINA, Mo. — Only one of Tuesday’s advanced slate of girls’ games at T-A (the schedule was advanced an hour in anticipation of the arrival of the snowstorm which ended up hitting little later than projected) played out as a nailbiter as all four higher seeds advanced to Thursday’s semis.

Hale-Bosworth’s Lady Cardinals (14-6) outlasted Mendon: Northwestern (11-9) 72-68 in the game that went down virtually to the wire.

The top-seeded Tina-Avalon Lady Dragons (15-4) dispatched Keytesville (2-19) 57-29, fourth seed Meadville (12-11) prevailed over Slater 52-45, and No. 2 seed Glasgow (10-13) handled Brunswick (7-16) 58-43.

The Hale-Bosworth girls hurt Northwestern repeatedly early with putback baskets and free throws off putback attempts, mostly by Trinity Harris. The 5’10” forward scored three baskets and made two of three foul shots in the first eight minutes as the Lady Cardinals took a 16-13 lead into the second stanza.

They spurted in the first few minutes of the next frame to establish as much as an 11-points lead, only to have Northwestern respond quickly behind junior Georganne Zahner. She hit a trey, two deuces, and all four free throws she tried to lead a Lady Eagles charge back to within two with a couple of minutes remaining in the half.

However, returning several starters who had been resting to the court, Hale-Bosworth coach Clint Heussner saw the fresher troops turn the tide dramatically. The Lady Cardinals scored the last 10 points of the half to carry a 41-29 margin into the locker room.

Not surprisingly, considering the ebbs and flows of the first 16 minutes, the last half saw the game tighten.

Zahner continued her onslaught, popping in two more deuces, a couple more treys, and two free throws in the third quarter alone, leaving her with 32 points at that juncture. With senior guard Kelsie Speichinger finding her game after being held to only four first-half points, Northwestern pumped in 22 third-stanza markers.

However, Hale-Bosworth, which had hit for a whopping 25 points in the second stanza, was keeping a steady offensive pace by utilizing most of the 10 players it had available – compared to the Mendon squad’s bare-minimum five. The Lady Cardinals tacked on 15 points in the third stanza to blunt some of the effect of Northwestern’s outburst and still carry a 56-51 lead into the last quarter.

Even though Zahner, perhaps through fatigue, suddenly went quiet, Northwestern rode Speichinger back to within a point or two with a couple of minutes left and even had possession with a chance to tie or lead. However, it didn’t cash in and, with reserve Marissa Yeomans doing all of her scoring in the last quarter – including a killer “3” from the left corner with a couple of minutes to go to double its lead to six, Hale-Bosworth used its superior breadth of points producers to hold on. A Harris free throw in the “bonus” with just under four seconds left made it a 2-possessions game and sewed it up for the Lady Cardinals.

Harris’ 15 tallies led a diversified Hale-Bosworth attack which saw six score seven points or more.

Right on Harris’ heels were Bailey Stephens and Hayes Heussner with 14 each. Averi Norris, another backup, tallied nine times, Kortney Nelson had eight, and Yeomans seven.

Hale-Bosworth made things a bit tough on itself by converting only seven of 18 free throws.

Even blanked in the last stanza, Northwestern’s Zahner finished as the game’s top scorer with her 32. Ringing up 15 in the last stanza and 23 after intermission, Speichinger finished with 27 in her last high school game. The Lady Eagles were only 10 of 20 at the foul line themselves.

Tina-Avalon started slow against lowly Keytesville, but still managed to own a 13-5 lead after one quarter. The Lady Dragons, who had four double-digits scorers, then outscored the Lady Tigers by eight again in each of the next two segments before coasting to the finish.

Topping T-A’s attack was sophomore guard Haley Rucker with 15 points. Senior post player Hannah Colliver hit for 13, 10th grader Samantha Rounkles tallied 12, and senior Khloey Fort finished with 11.

Dixie Dowell came off the bench again to pace Keytesville with nine points.

Meadville’s Lady Eagles held Slater to only four second-stanza points and 13 first-half markers to set up their eventual 13-points victory.

MHS was ahead only 32-27 going to the fourth quarter, but got 3-pointers from freshman Maggie McLain and sophomore Krysta Meyers and 15 points from sophomore standout Kiera Holcer – including making 13 of 16 free throws – the rest of the way to pull away.

Holcer finished with a game-high 23 points, being joined in twin digits by McLain with 16 and Meyers with 11.

Tuesday’s first game saw starter Breanna Hubbard score a game-high 22 points and reserve Teagan Howell tally 16 as Glasgow won handily, despite 2-of-14 free-throw difficulty.

Brunswick, as usual, was powered by junior Abby Dobbins, who scored 17 points.

CLASS 1 DISTRICT 12

PURDIN, Mo. — A close game from beginning to end found Linn County’s boys trailing most of the time until it counted the most.

Behind by three after one period and then by one after each of the next two, the Mustangs managed to outscore Devin Fields-fueled Green City by a point in the fourth frame to send the game to extra time.

In OT, Linn County found its shooting touch at the free-throw line after being only eight of 18 during regulation time. Led by Michael O’Kane’s 5-of-6 performance, the Mustangs made seven of eight tries in overtime, letting them outscore the Gophers 16-12 to survive by four.

Jase White’s 20 points topped LCHS with O’Kane coming on down the stretch to net 17. He had only six through three quarters. Also a big factor late was Kade Ward with seven points in the last 12 minutes after having been scoreless since hitting two trifectas in the opening segment.

Also providing invaluable scoring were reserve Cody Murrell with eight points – six after intermission and four in OT, Chadley Waltz with eight, and Caleb Schreiner with six.

Green City’s Field hit four treys and scored 14 points in the opening period, but didn’t connect from “downtown” again until overtime, although he continued to do plenty of scoring inside the arc in the interim. He had 10 deuces, half that many triples, and knocked down eight of 11 free throws for a 43-points performance that still wasn’t enough to keep the Gophers going.

La Plata similarly had a big gun, who was even hotter from deep early, although he didn’t keep up FIelds’ pace.

Gunnar McHenry strafed Novinger for a half-dozen 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, then cooled substantially. He still finished with a game-high 26 points in a 62-47 win by the Tri-County Conference champs.

CLASS 2 DISTRICT 16

WILLOW BROOK, Mo. — An extremely-tight game throughout regulation time blew open in the additional half-period.

Hamilton: Penney’s Hornets (10-12) led by a point after each of the first two periods before doubling its margin to 40-38 after three. When BIshop LeBlond’s Golden Eagle Jaren Guck sank a 3-pointer just ahead of the fourth-quarter horn, the game was dead even, 49-49, after 32 minutes.

Then everything clicked in place for the Hornets, especially at the foul line, and disintegrated for BLHS, sending the Golden Eagles into their offseason.

Ryan Cook went six for six at the charity stripe and Braden Potts four of five with each providing six of Hamilton’s 15 tallies in the extra four minutes. Cale Whitt’s trey provided the remaining three, while Bishop LeBlond got only a trifecta for its extra effort.

Senior Cook finished with a game-best 23 points and classmate Whitt had 20. Guck’s 16 topped BLHS.

Hamilton’s girls were due to have their championship semifinal at Mid-Buchanan High School against the second-seeded hosts last night. The fourth-seeded Penney boys are slated to clash with top seed East Buchanan tonight at 6 o’clock.



