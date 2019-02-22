Javaunte Hawkins and the Lee’s Summit North boys basketball team will head into district play with a full head of steam.

Hawkins hit several milestones by pouring in a school-record 44 points to help the Broncos cap an undefeated sweep of the Suburban Big Six with a 67-60 victory over host Park Hill Thursday night.

“Javaunte had an unbelievable offensive night,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said after his ninth-ranked Broncos finished 10-0 for their first conference title in four seasons.

Hawkins not only matched his school record for points in a single game set earlier this season, he surpassed the 1,500 career points milestone. He also tied a school single-game record by sinking 10 3-pointers on his way to a big night.

Mikel Henderson added nine points as the Broncos improved to 22-3 overall.

North opens Class 5 District 13 play against crosstown rival Lee’s Summit at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at North.

PARK HILL SOUTH 64, TRUMAN 53: Park Hill South broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to end Truman’s four-game winning streak.

Trailing just 43-40 entering the final period, the host Panthers outscored the Patriots 21-13 to seal the Suburban Large Seven win Thursday.

“We got out rebounded tonight and also had more turnovers than normal,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “We were right there until the last minute, but could not make any shots and they made free throws. We need to bounce back and get a win on our home court (Friday against Lee’s Summit).”

Sam Billimon scored 15 points to lead Truman’s balanced attack. Jeilel Phillips added 14 points, Kaimen Lennox had nine and Don Edmondson eight for the Patriots (12-12, 4-7 Large Seven).

NORTH KANSAS CITY 57, FORT OSAGE 56: A late comeback fell just short as Fort Osage finished its regular season with a Suburban Middle Seven loss Thursday.

Trailing 57-54, Darren Horning shot three free throws with two seconds left to give the Indians a chance to tie it. He sank the first two but couldn’t get the third to fall and the rebound went off a pair of Fort Osage players to thwart the rally.

The Indians led 32-30 at halftime but North Kansas City grabbed control with a 17-6 advantage in the third quarter for a 47-38 lead. Fort Osage had an 18-9 run in the fourth but fell one point short.

“We had a stretch in the third quarter where we weren’t very good and that was the game,” Indians coach Josh Wilson said after his team finished its regular season at 19-5 overall and 8-4 in the conference, a second-place tie with William Chrisman.

Jared Larson scored 17 points and Ty Baker and Cahleel Smith each added 13 to lead the Indians, who have a week off before opening Class 5 District 15 play against Liberty North at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

OAK GROVE 67, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 43: Oak Grove used a big second and third quarters to claim a Missouri River Valley Conference West road win Thursday.

The Panthers outscored the Tigers 20-8 to grab a 34-20 halftime lead. They extended the advantage to 57-30 after a 23-10 run in the third quarter.

“We played really well in the second and third quarters,” Panthers coach Ty Hames said. “Our defense was a lot better and we got out in transition in the third.

Trey Bryant scored 20 points to lead the Panthers (18-5, 7-2 MRVC West), who conclude their regular season at 7 p.m. today at Harrisonville. Tully Thomsen added 16 points and Tihjani Jackson and Brenden Marsh each had 10.

ROCKHURST 57, BLUE SPRINGS 41: A strong second half was not enough to make up for a big first-half hole for Blue Springs Wednesday.

The Wildcats fell behind 19-8 after the first quarter and 35-13 at halftime in the non-conference home loss to fourth-ranked Rockhurst.

Blue Springs outscored the Hawklets 28-22 in the second half. Justin Smith scored 11 of his team-high 13 points in the third quarter and Ike Ezeogu finished with seven to lead the Wildcats (7-17).