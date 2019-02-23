Friday wasn’t the end the La Plata boys basketball team wanted.



After spending many months with the goal of winning a district championship — and being the No. 1 seed in their bracket — the Bulldogs had every intention of winning the district crown.

And after one quarter, La Plata was on its way, leading Linn County 12-10.



The game unraveled from there for the Bulldogs (22-6), as they fell 56-42 against a team and in a gym they won back in January.

“You know, I’m emotional. I’m an emotional kid,” said senior guard Gunnar McHenry with reddened eyes after playing his final basketball game in a La Plata uniform. “We’ve put in all the effort, the time, the practice to beat a team like that in a district championship game. From day one of practice, until yesterday at practice, it just didn’t end the way we wanted to.”

Though the Bulldogs led after one frame, their offense wasn’t totally perfect in the period. After that, the Linn County (13-7) defense just snuffed out any chances that the Bulldogs had. The Mustangs went on a 20-4 run in the second period to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way.

La Plata couldn’t handle the triangle-and-two defense tossed out by Linn County since that’s the only school that they play which uses it. The Bulldogs managed it just enough to win a game back in January, but coach Greg Buescher said they weren’t excellent against it on that occasion.



And though they spent days practicing against it, Linn County’s defense gave La Plata too much pressure to handle, and took away the Bulldogs’ backcourt.

McHenry, along with fellow guard Jarrett Buescher, was held scoreless on Friday night. Without those two scoring, and creating opportunities for everyone else, the Bulldog offense suffered.

“I think it just goes to show how important Jarrett and Gunnar were to our offense, just in terms of making decisions and making passes to get guys the ball in positions they could be successful,” Buescher said. “They just weren’t able to touch the ball tonight.”

McHenry said the team knew how to handle that defense, but it came down to them failing to score.

“We just couldn’t knock down shots,” McHenry said. “They went into triangle-and-two and it didn’t really mess our stuff up, we just didn’t successfully finish and shoot the way we would have liked to.”



Junior guard Tel Wheeler led La Plata with 13 points and was the only Bulldog to hit double figures. Senior guard D.J. Hemmerling came in off the bench and finished with nine points. Hemmerling knocked down a trio of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to give La Plata some late life, bringing the game within nine points, but the Bulldogs couldn’t close the gap.

La Plata loses six seniors from this squad, so Buescher will be tasked with getting a new crop ready to go next fall. But that’s many months away for the Bulldogs.

“Right now I’m thinking more about how I’m going to miss these kids and all the work we did, and how we didn’t get the job done like we wanted to,” Buescher said. “We didn’t reach our ultimate goal and I’m more concerned with that.”