After having its winning streak stopped at 35 against Oklahoma State, the Missouri wrestling team bounced back with a 23-15 dual victory against No. 11 Iowa State on Sunday in Ames, Iowa.

No. 5 Mizzou concludes the regular season at 16-1. With the win, the Tigers improved their record to 9-1 against ranked teams this year.

Senior Daniel Lewis moved into a tie for second place all-time in Missouri history for career pins after racking up his 47th collegiate win by fall, against Iowa State's Marcus Coleman. Lewis, the No. 2 ranked wrestler in the 174-pound weight class, finishes the regular season with a 21-1 record.

Other highlights for the Tigers Sunday included senior John Erneste winning by technical fall at 133 over No. 8 Austin Gomez and junior Jaydin Eierman (No. 3 ranked wrestler at 141) recording his fifth straight and team-leading 14th pin against No. 12 Ian Parker.

MU has nearly two weeks before the MAC Championships, which run March 8-9 in Norfolk, Virginia.