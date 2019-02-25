T-A girls to take on Green City Tuesday night in Chillicothe in, apparently, first state appearance since 1994 after 53-45 comeback victory. Meadville boys collapse down stretch as Slater scores last 13 points for 53-51 buzzer-beating victory in Class 1 District 11 tourney finals Saturday (Feb. 23, 2019)

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

TINA, Mo. — Saturday night’s (Feb. 23, 2019) Class 1 DIstrict 11 high school basketball championship contests at Tina-Avalon School were unkind to the teams which spent most of the game ahead.

After the Meadville Eagles, seemingly to sold control with a 51-40 lead with just under 3½ minutes remaining, were beaten 53-51 at the buzzer by repeat champion Slater, Tina-Avalon’s top-seeded Lady Dragons overcame a double-digits deficit – albeit a much, much earlier one – to outduel Hale-Bosworth 53-45.

The T-A girls’ comeback not only makes them district champions, but, research of C-T files seems to indicate, advances the Lady Dragons to state-tournament play for the first time since 1994.

Coach Dana Hansen’s team (17-4) will test state tourney veteran Green City (22-4) and its All-State star Brooke Littrell in Tuesday night’s 7:45 sectional-round game at Chillicothe High School. Littrell pumped in 31 points in the GCHS Lady Gophers’ 56-29 romp past Brashear Friday.

While Tina-Avalon’s girls moved on at the expense of a spirited Hale-Bosworth Lady Cardinals team which led virtually all of the first three quarters, the boys’ division’s top seed was shocked late.

Sparked by reserve forward Latrell Johnson’s 7-consecutive points, third-seeded Slater charged back from the late 11-points deficit to tie their championship game with Meadville’s Eagles at 51-all with just over a minute remaining.

Then, after another of several MHS turnovers down the stretch, Slater’s Wildcats worked the clock down to the final seconds before Keegan Zdybel penetrated from the edge of the key to the paint and, with 1.5 seconds on the clock, underhanded a shot from in front of the rim high off the glass and, with under a second to go, down through the ring for the game-winner.

That put Slater, which will take on Linn County Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Chillicothe, into the state tournament at the expense of an area team for a second-consecutive year. Last year, it defeated Mendon: Northwestern at Tina-Avalon School for the crown.

The rainy Saturday night’s finale between the host’s girls and neighboring Hale-Bosworth pitted teams on extended hot stretches. Hale-Bosworth entered with victories in 10 of its prior 12 games, including handing T-A its only loss in its last 10 outings.

When Hale-Bosworth (16-7), using a full-court press, blitzed the Lady Dragons 11-2 in the first 3½ minutes of the second quarter, the Lady Cardinals possessed a 19-8 lead.

However, Tina-Avalon kept its cool and made a virtually-forced gamble by its coach pay off.

With senior forward Hannah Colliver having been called for two first-quarter fouls, Hansen hoped to finesse his team into the second half still on close terms while keeping Colliver on the sidelines the entire second stanza.

However, when Hale-Bosworth spurted to its twin-digits lead and threatened to do further damage, the Lady Dragons coach had little choice except to bite the bullet and reinsert Colliver and hope she could avoid a third foul before intermission.

Not only did she do that, but she committed only one foul while never leaving the court the final 20 minutes. While doing so, she scored 13 points and collected numerous rebounds at both ends of the floor.

Once she re-entered in the second stanza, her team settled back into its normal form and not only kept Hale-Bosworth from creating any more distance between then, but erased nearly all of it.

Capped by sophomore Haley Rucker’s 3-pointer a second or two before the halftime horn, Tina-Avalon outpointed the Lady Cardinals 12-2 in the last 4-plus minutes ot the half to head to the locker room back within a point, 21-20.

The momentum T-A possessed at the break faded during the layover, however.

Hale-Bosworth, regularly utilizing eight players to T-A going almost exclusively with its starting five, rediscovered its offensive mojo as the second half commenced.

Getting baskets from a handful of players, it spent most of the third frame up by multiple possessions and carried a 36-32 advantage into the last eight minutes.

With the Lady Cardinals having pushed the tempo hard most of the first 24 minutes, an objective assessment of the game at that point likely would have concluded its use of more players to that juncture – and seven of the eight had participated in their scoring, compared to Tina-Avalon’s dependence on only five had Hale-Bosworth in position to, as the presumably-fresher club, solidify its grip on the game and perhaps draw away to victory in the last eight minutes.

About a minute before the third quarter ended, however, a game-altering sequence began to take shape from which Lady Cardinals coach Clint Heussner’s club never recovered.

Hale-Bosworth senior Hayes Heussner, whose scoring and overall play had been a very big part of the team’s advancement to the title game, was called for her fourth foul of the game as the third stanza neared its end, predictably and understandably prompting her removal to try to preserve her availability for the game’s last few minutes.

With possession of the ball to begin the fourth quarter, Tina-Avalon scored within 15 seconds on a mid-range shot from the right side by sophomore Samantha Rounkles. As it had all game, it then slapped on a full-court press that, while handled efficiently by the Lady Cardinals most of the first three quarters, this time produced a takeaway.

Moving quickly back upcourt in transition, Tina-Avalon missed a shot, but Colliver collected the carom and hit the stickback, tying the game at 36 only 32 seconds into the fourth stanza.

When his team again turned the ball over – losing it out of bounds – on ensuing possession, coach Heussner, as Hansen had earlier, opted to take the calculated gamble and reinsert his fouls-endangered key player.

The stakes were much higher this time, though, since Hay. Heussner faced disqualification with another foul, whereas Colliver earlier only would have been saddled with deeper foul trouble, but still the ability to play more.

With Hay. Heussner back on the court, Hale-Bosworth broke the press and soon slipped the ball to forward Trinity Harris just to the left of the basket, from where she scored on a point-blank shot for another Lady Cardinals lead.

On the ensuing T-A possession, however, an official’s decision indirectly turned disastrous for Hale-Bosworth.

From right of the key, Lady Dragons point guard Rucker drove past her defender and down the lane at full speed. As she did, two defenders loomed ahead of her, virtually side by side. With too much momentum to stop, Rucker leapt off one foot and sent a shot toward the basket just before crashing into one of the Lady Cardinals in her path.

As the Lady Cardinal tumbled backward to the court with Rucker able to stay upright, although stumbling, the official mere feet away opted not to call any foul as the shot bounced off the rim, no good.

With play still live, the ball was recovered by T-A and, within seconds, found its way back into Rucker’s hands near the basket. As she shot and missed again, the same official’s whistle sounded. In the hubbub, Hayes Heussner, momentarily forgetting the reminder to be cautious on defense surely imparted to her when she had been sent back to the fray with four fouls moments before, had tried to block Rucker’s second shot, only to be ruled to have fouled.

Instead of a blocking or charging foul on the original contact – one or the other of which most fans, neutral observers, players, and the coaches almost surely expected from the significant collision, the “no-call” decision had turned into the end of the key Lady Cardinal’s night. Rather than, at best, getting the ball back with a lead on the charge or dealing with a non-disqualifying foul for another of its players and a couple of Rucker free throws, Hale-Bosworth was without arguably its top overall player for the final 6:04 of regulation time.

Minus the senior’s scoring, rebounding, and ball-handling abilities, Hale-Bosworth battled on.

After Rucker converted both free throws to tie the game, the Lady Cardinals reclaimed the advantage with a pair of charity tosses by Averi Norris with 5:37 left.

Within the next 35 seconds, Colliver knotted things again, only to then foul Harris as the Hale-Bosworth player hit again inside. It was the T-A player’s only foul after returning in the middle of the second stanza, but allowed Harris to make it a 3-points game, 43-40 for Hale-Bosworth with 5:04 remaining.

The scoring pace then slackened a bit with only a Rounkles deuce that was countered by two more Harris free throw changing the scoreboard over the next couple of minutes. However, those foul shots with approximately three minutes left were the last ones of Hale-Bosworth’s very good season.

Down by three with under three minutes left, Rucker launched and hit from outside the arc, meaning whichever team could win the last 2:45 would extend its season and the one which didn’t would be greatly disappointed.

Decisively, the team on its home floor carried the day.

With just under two minutes left, Colliver ripped down a teammate’s missed shot in mid-lane, turned and hit the follow shot to snap the 45-45 deadlock, giving the Lady Dragons the upper hand for good, it proved out.

With a mixture of turnovers and misses, Hale-Bosworth could not budge its points total, while Rucker hit a short shot with 1:15 left and then sank two free throws with 59 seconds on the clock, making it a 6-points lead, 51-45.

Now anxiety-filled, the Lady Cardinals again gave the ball away and had to foul. A Khloey Forst free throw with 43 seconds to go made it a 3-possessions lead and effectively iced the victory for the Lady Dragons. Fittingly the last point of T-A’s 19-9 dominance of the closing quarter, came from Rucker with 13.5 seconds to go. It was the last of her game-high 18 tallies.

Scoring steadily throughout, sophomore classmate Rounkles provided another 14 and Colliver did her 13 points of inside damage.

Hale-Bosworth got 16 from Harris – seven of those in the last stanza, but, with Hayes Heussner stapled to the bench with her five fouls and stuck at eight points for the game, the Lady Cardinals had only one other player score two total points in the final frame.

While Tina-Avalon’s comeback from double-digits down to take the lead was gradual and was completed well before time expired, giving Hale-Bosworth some time to adapt to its changed reality, Meadville’s boys had no such luxury.

Ahead 29-23 at halftime after Slater led 14-13 after one period, Meadville (21-4) used a pair of 3-pointers each from Conner Fletcher and Dominik Gannan in the third quarter to inch their margin to seven points, 43-36, entering the closing frame.

Parker Burton’s driving deuce in the first 20 seconds of the last stanza bumped the margin to nine and, after Slater responded with back-to-back baskets, his right-corner trey with just over six minutes left reestablished a 3-possessions spread at 48-40.

When Meadville’s defense held and the Eagles used a quickness mismatch between Burton and burly Slater pivot Jakobie Breshears to kill a significant amount of time, the No. 1 seed looked to be set to advance to tonight’s action in Chillicothe following Dillon Seckington’s two free throws at the 4:24 mark.

A minute later, when Gannan sank the first free throw of a 2-shots opportunity, the Eagles held a 51-40 lead with only 3:23 to play. Defying long odds, Slater overcame that deficit, slamming the door – with help from the Eagles – on Meadville’s offense and getting a huge and unexpected boost from Johnson.

Reinserted, because of his slightly-better mobility, in Breshears’ place to try to dissuade Meadville from continuing to get the smaller, much-quicker Burton the ball far outcourt, where he could hold it, if Johnson stayed away from him, or drive past the slower WIldcat, if he tried to guard him 30-plus feet from the basket, Johnson’s presence surprisingly generated just that result.

However, it was at the offensive end, where he had produced six first-half points before sitting out the entire third period, that the backup turned the tide.

First, with his team down by 11 and barely three minutes left, Johnson snared an offensive rebound and scored on the follow shot. Then, as Meadville’s offense faltered amid missed free throws and turnovers, Johnson hit again from close range, this time while being fouled. Two of three at the stripe in the first half, he converted the three-points play now in the fourth and the MHS advantage was down to six with still a couple of minutes left.

Another fruitless Eagles possession was succeeded by yet another Johnson inside bucket that left the score 51-47 with now plenty of time to work with.

A missed Meadville free throw led to a Chandler Zdybel deuce that pulled the charging Wildcats within two and heavy backcourt pressure on the ensuing throw-in soon enough led to K. Zdybel’s steal and game-tying basket with about 1:05 left in regulation time.

Still having a chance to escape, if they could at last find a way to score again – particularly if they could drain most of the remaining time in the process, the Eagles could not stop the snowball rolling down the slope.

Barely getting the ball across midcourt, they had a pass intercepted and now it was Slater with a chance to try for a last-seconds winning shot.

That’s just what it got.

After taking a timeout with just under 20 seconds to go, the Wildcats tried to create an opportunity with a drive with about 10 seconds left, but Meadville defended it well, forcing the ball to be passed back outside. With the clock nearing five seconds, a pass went from the left corner to K. Zdybel at the edge of the key.

Accurately sensing the time remaining, rather than rushing a shot from there, the SHS player put the ball on the floor and got past a defender into the paint. Angling a bit right to left, he was denied a direct path to the rim by a couple of Eagles, but, not wanting to risk fouling with only a second or two remaining and potentially give the Slater player a calm opportunity to possibly win it with a free throw, neither MHS player jumped to try to alter the Wildcat’s shot as he went up for it.

From about three feet in front of the basket and slightly left of it with his momentum going left, K. Zdybel underhanded the ball up over the hoop toward the middle of the backboard to ensure it wasn’t blocked with 1.5 seconds remaining. The ball hit the glass just above the square and, as the final second elapsed, dropped down and cleanly through the net. With a 13-0 burst in the last 3-plus minutes, Slater had pulled out a near-miraculous 53-51 win.

With the game-winner, K. Zdybel finished with a team-high 19 points, but it likely was the 13 Johnson provided – especially the late seven – which were most responsible for Slater’s season continuing. Adding another 11 to the cause was C. Zdybel.

The game’s top scorer was Gannan with 23 for Meadville. Seckington’s final MHS game saw him have 12, while Burton netted nine and Fletcher seven. Those were the only four Eagles tos core, but only six played. Slater used seven, but one of those saw only brief, first-period time.

After having free-throw shooting issues during the regular season, Meadville hit five of its first seven attempts against Slater, but missed its last three.