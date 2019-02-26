The newest member of the Kansas City Comets, defender Kevin Ellis, greeted an excited group of young fans outside the locker room following a 9-4 rout of the Orlando SeaWolves Sunday at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

“This is our first game,” a youngster said to Ellis as he signed her scorecard.

“That’s great,” said Ellis, a former starter for Sporting Kansas City, “because this is just my second game (with the Comets) – and I enjoyed it a lot more than my first.”

Ellis’ first game was an 8-2 loss to the first-place Milwaukee Wave a week ago at SEC Arena, and the Oak Park High School graduate said he was impressed at the way his new team rebounded following that setback.

“Today was a lot more fun than last week for sure,” said Ellis, one of four Comets who scored two goals in the win over Orlando. “This team is special – very special – and I think we showed what type of team we can be today.

“We had a lot of guys score and we played a solid all-around game against a very good team. I think everyone enjoyed this one.”

As if on cue, a grinning coach Kim Roentved emerged from the locker room. Roentved had little to smile about lately as his 8-7 team had lost its last two games.

“Can I be totally honest with you?” Roentved said, chuckling, “I planned our boys to score two goals each and win this game.”

After a brief pause, he got a bit more serious.

“You can’t plan a game like this,” Roentved said. “If you could, I would plan every one to follow this same script. This, to me, was a statement game. We have not played well, and we played very well tonight.

“That was what I just told the boys in the locker room. We won, and I like the way we won. We dominated many phases of this game, and if we continue to play like that, I like our chances of making the playoffs.”

Alain Matingou opened the scoring for the Comets, and joined Ellis, John Sosa and Anthony Grant as Kansas City players who scored two goals each.

Veteran forward Leo Gibson, the team’s all-time scoring leader, added a goal to score in his 13th consecutive game.

The Comets led 3-1 at halftime and extended it to 6-3 after three quarters.

The Comets return to SEC Arena for a 4:05 p.m. Sunday against the Harrisburg Heat. It will be the Heat’s first game this season in Kansas City.

PETRICEK RELEASED: The Comets announced Monday they have released goalkeeper Brett Petricek.

Petricek played in 11 games this season, finishing his stay in Kansas City with a 5-6 record and a 6.13 goals against average.

“Brett is a great goalkeeper and we certainly had high hopes for his time in Kansas City,” Roentved said. “For the best interests of the player and the club we felt it was best to mutually part ways.”