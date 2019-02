A look at local high school teams involved in district or MSHSAA state playoff action as well as Moberly Area Community College teams participating in NJCAA Region 16 tournament play this week.

MSHSAA District Basketball Tournaments



Class 2 State Sectional



Cairo Girls

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Cairo girls (22-4) vs Eugene (15-11), 7:30 pm Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Jeff City H.S.



Winner advances to state Quarterfinal held Saturday, March 2 at MACC Activity Center in Moberly. Competes at 2:45 p.m. against winner of Clopton (25-3)/Knox Co. (18-7) game



Cairo Boys

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Cairo boys (19-7) vs Iberia (20-7), 6 pm Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Jeff City H.S.



Winner advances to state Quarterfinal held Saturday, March 2 at MACC Activity Center in Moberly. Competes at 1 p.m. against winner of Van-Far (20-7)/Milan (26-0) game

--- --- ---

Class 4 District 8



Girls Games

Monday, Feb. 25

(3) Hannibal def. Kirksville 47-39

(5) Mexico def. Warrenton 42-33

Tuesday, Feb. 26

(1) St. Francis Borgia vs. Mexico, 4:30 pm

(2) Moberly vs. Hannibal, 7:30 pm

Friday, March 1

Girls championship, 6 pm



Champion advances to Sectional playoff vs District 7 winner, 7:30 pm March 5 at Troy H.S.



Boys Games

Monday, Feb. 25

(3) Moberly def. Warrenton 67-61

(4) Kirksville def. Mexico 71-56

Tuesday, Feb. 26

(1) Hannibal vs. Kirksville, 6 pm

(2) St. Frrancis Borgia vs. Moberly, 9 pm

Friday, March 1

Boys championship, 7:30 pm



Champion advances to Sectional playoff vs District 7 winner, 6 pm March 5 at Troy H.S.

--- --- ---

NJCAA Region 16 Tournament

Held Feb. 26 - March 3 with semifinal and championship games played at Lincoln Univ. in Jefferson City



Women’s Games

Tuesday, Feb. 26

(3) Moberly hosts (6) Jefferson College, 7 pm

(4) Crowder College hosts (5) State Fair CC, 7 pm

Friday, March 1 Semis

(1) Three Rivers CC vs. 4/5 winner, 5 pm

(2) Mineral Area College vs. 3/6 winner, 7 pm

Sunday,March 3 FINAL

Championship, 3:30 pm

Region 16 women’s champion advances to NJCAA District Playoff game hosting Region 11 winner, 6 pm March 8.



Winner qualifies for NJCAA Women’s Division I National Tournament being held March 18-23 in Lubbock, Texas.



Men’s Games

Tuesday, Feb. 26

(4) Mineral Area College hosts (5) State Fair CC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 28 Semis

(1) Moberly vs. 4/5 winner, 6 pm

(2) Missouri State-West Plains vs. (3) Three Rivers CC, 8 pm

Saturday,March 2 FINAL

Championship, 8 pm

Region 16 men’s champion advances to NJCAA District Playoff game competing at Region 4 winner, 7 pm March 9.



Winner qualifies for NJCAA Men’s Division I National Tournament being held March 18-23 in Hutchinson, Kan.