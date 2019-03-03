Saturday afternoon's Class 2 boys quarterfinal game pitted a pair of non-ranked teams and a battle of offensive schemes featuring the perimeter focus of defending state champion Van-Far and the inside presence of Cairo.

With the likes of Cairo having 6'6 freshman Gage Wilson, 6'5 junior Jacob Davis and 6'4 sophomore Bryce Taylor packing the paint, the Indians of Vandalia explored the idea of testing its long-range shooting.

The method worked, thanks to Trey Miller as the 6'2 senior caught fire making three threes in the opening stanza that jetted off Van-Far to take a 20-15 lead when the period ended, and the Indians never looked back.

Miller finished the game before an estimated attendance of 1,700 persons at Moberly Area Community College triggering seven 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Indians back to the state championship's final four with Van-Far defeating the Bearcats 62-43.

“They shot the ball exceptionally well, especially from the perimeter and I give Van-Far a lot of credit. To be honest, I did not have them scouted to shoot the ball like that. Trey Miller came into this game making 9 of 50 from the three, and he comes here to hit six against us. What can you say about that?” said Cairo boys first year head coach Nic Zenker. “He's a big time player for them, and we could not find him to defend well enough.”

The next test for Van-Far to defend its state title is at 11 a.m. Friday, March 8 when the Indians compete with Oran High School (29-1) in the 2019 MSHSAA Class 2 Boys Basketball Championships taking place on the campus of Missouri State University at Springfield. The other semifinal contest has Greenwood of Springfield (27-3) playing Plattsburg (22-8) at 12:50 p.m. that day.

Cairo was challenged to find Van-Far's Miller on the floor in the first half as the 6'2 senior dropped in six threes, four of them from about the same spot at the left wing, as Miller provided 20 points toward the Indians 33-26 halftime lead.

The margin grew to 51-36 after three quarters of play when the Indians began spreading the floor with its offensive possessions for clock management purposes, and Cairo never got any closer.

“What I thought was the difference in this game was their physicality. If you look at as many threes we gave up, it totals only 61 points so it wasn't anything like us giving them 90-to-100 points in this game,” Zenker said. “Van-Far probably is the most physical team we came up against this year and we did not respond to match up to them as well. This time of year officials seem to let teams be more physical and you must find ways to adjust properly.”

“We also did not pick a good time of the year not to shoot the ball well and a lot of this is credited to Van-Far.”

Caden Wilburn joined Miller in double figures for the Indians as he netted four threes to score 13 points and Verdell Johnson had seven.

As a team, Van-Far connected on 9 of 16 threes in this segment and finished making 13 of 22 by game's end. The Indians would shoot 53 percent from the floor and went 13-for-23 at the stripe.

Meanwhile for the Bearcats (20-8), Cairo connected on only a trio of 3-pointers and would make 41 of its shots from the floor on 16-for-39 shooting.

Davis finished the afternoon with 13 points as the Bearcats leading score, and freshman Gage Wilson dumped in eight. Both Colby Hale and Bryce Taylor tallied six points as well as Cairo's only senior, Alex Zike as he was held eight points below his season average. Jayden Warren and Isaac Brockman came off the bench to chip in two points each.

“We have a lot of young kids on this team and this was some good experience for them to go through. We graduate just one senior and we'll miss Alex. Now we will take two to three months off as the kids get into playing baseball and involved with track. In the summer time is when we'll get back to work and get stronger and better,” Zenker added. “I told the kids after the game that this loss will hurt the rest of today and into tomorrow and probably a couple of days after that. But you will later look back and reflect on the many great things we accomplished as a team. I remember when I had a back yard barbecue for the team at my home we talked about team goals and a couple of the kids talked about us getting to 10 wins and then let's see what can happen from there.”

“After going through a six-win season a year ago and into this season with me being their new coach and them learning a new system, we've come together to celebrate a 20-win season, winning a district championship and a sectional win to be here playing in this game. I don't see us losing this game as a failure. I see it as a bight stepping stone and an exclamation to us having a really good season.”