Jakes Kates isn’t one much for celebrating.

No, the William Chrisman boys basketball coach knows that there is plenty of work to be done before what he hopes is the celebration of a lifetime as his 19-8 Bears seek the first state championship and the second final four appearance in school history.

They took a big step toward that goal with a 76-61 win over Liberty in the Class 5 District 15 championship Saturday at North Kansas City High School. That punched the Bears ticket to today’s 3 p.m. Class 5 sectional contest against 18-7 Park Hill South (that will be broadcast by 1030 AM KCWJ).

After winning the Bears’ first district crown since 2009, Kates was asked how he was going to celebrate.

The answer: “I’m going to watch film of Park Hill South.”

It is that type of dedication that has helped Kates create a new basketball culture at Chrisman. A win today and his 2018-19 squad will duplicate the win totals of the past two seasons combined (10 wins each season, including a 10-16 mark last year in Kates’ first season at Chrisman).

“Coach Kates is a difference maker,” junior guard Isaiah Jackson said. “He believes in us, and we believe in him. From the first time we met him, I knew he was going to be a special coach, and he has been.

“We have a lot of talent on this year’s team, and because of Coach Kates, we all know our roles, and how important our roles are. We don’t care who scores the most points or any of that stuff – all we care about is winning.”

Kates has taken his team to the Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) the past two days to practice, so they could accustomed to a more spacious playing facility.

That’s Kates’ style – always seeking an edge for his team.

“It can’t hurt, and it can help,” Kates said when asked about the practice trips to the West Bottoms. “It’s a different scenario when you’re shooting at a basket without a wall right there. Sure, the basket is the same height and the floor is the same, but it’s just different.

“I want my guys to experience that before we play Wednesday.”

Kates has spent hours watching film of the Panthers, who have size and speed.

“They’re 6-foot-6 and 6-foot-8 up front and have all the things you want on a great basketball team,” he said. “But so do we. We are playing our best basketball of the season and most importantly, we’re having fun.

“This is as much fun as I’ve ever had working with and coaching a bunch of guys who care about each other and care about winning. They are so unselfish and they believe in me and they believe in each other.”

That belief was apparent the first day Kates met his new team last year.

“When I met these guys last year, I saw a lot of myself in them. We had the same background, a love of basketball and they were hungry for success.”

That first day, Kates asked his team how they were perceived in the community.

Daniel Carson, a senior last season who signed to play football at the University of Texas. said, “Guys with bad attitudes who lose all the time.”

Kates told his team that was going to change, and it has.

“I knew it would change, and now they know it too,” Kates said. “Daniel has been following the team all season and I know he’s proud of what we’ve done.”

And all you have to do is spend a moment or two with this game-changing coach to know that he did believe from Day 1.

And that belief is paying big dividends.