The No. 17 Missouri gymnastics team placed second at the annual State of Missouri Meet with a team score of 195.200 on Sunday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Lindenwood finished first with a 195.900, while host Southeast Missouri State was third with 189.800.

Four Tigers claimed event titles during the meet. Junior Morgan Porter tallied a 9.875 to win the bars crown, while junior Aspen Tucker, sophomore Gabrielle Gottula and freshman Frances Bidwill all tied for the vault title with scores of 9.825.

The Tigers opened with a 48.850 on bars, highlighted by the 9.875 for Porter as she claimed her second event title on the event in as many weeks. Bidwill closed the rotation with a career-best 9.775, seniors Becca Schugel and Brooke Kelly each earned 9.75s, and Tucker added a 9.7.

In the second rotation, sophomore Lauren Clevenger recorded a team-best score of 9.75 in the anchor position as the Tigers went 48.425 on beam. Gottula and senior Allison Bower also posted scores of 9.7.

Missouri went 49.000 on floor in the third rotation to keep its school-record streak of consecutive 49s on the event to 11 meets. The Tigers also remain one of five teams nationally with a 49 on floor in every meet of 2019. Tucker and senior Michaelee Turner both tallied scores of 9.825 to lead the Tigers. Sophomore Chelsey Christensen claimed a 9.8 in her first career floor routine, and Bower and junior Mary Nicholson both went 9.775s.

The Tigers closed the meet with a 48.925 on vault. Bidwill, Gottula and Tucker all led the way with 9.825s to tie for the event crown. Christensen notched a 9.75 and freshman Hannah McCrary, in her first competition since January, added a 9.7.