The William Chrisman girls soccer team had little trouble against Suburban Middle Seven foe Ruskin Friday as it coasted to a 10-0 mercy-rule win on the road.

Celeste Cummins and Emma Gercy led the Bears with two goals each; Tierra Lopez, Hunter Taylor, Alexis Corsello, Abby Bauman, Jasmine Harmon and Elizabeth Eppert each had a goal as the Bears improved to 2-0 and 1-0 in the conference.

Freshman goalkeeper Amanda Watson notched the shutout.