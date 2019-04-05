The Blue Springs South Jaguars didn’t have much trouble dispatching the Truman Patriots as they were backed by a strong pitching performance from Will Royster and an explosive offense in a 10-0 mercy-rule win.

Royester tossed a shutout and struck out four and walked none. Tucker Woods drove in the first run in the second inning on an RBI groundout. The Jaguars scored five in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth

Quinton Robertson led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Grant Geren was 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, Woods was 1-for-3 with four RBIs and Cale Sackewitz was 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored.

“It was good to get back on the field this week,” said South coach Ben Baier, whose team improved to 5-2 overall.“ I felt like our guys did a nice job of being patient at the plate and having a plan when they stepped in the box. Will did a really good job of pounding the strike zone and letting his defense work. We will get back after it this weekend against a good Rockhurst team on Saturday at home.”

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 8, BLUE SPRINGS 7: The Wildcats held a 7-6 lead going into the bottom of the seventh, but Lee’s Summit West Titans scored two in the frame to take a Suburban Big Six Conference win Wednesday.

Trevor Kardell hit a walk-off single for the Titans to win it.

Blue Springs scored one run in the first inning, four in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth. West scored three runs in the first, two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Christian Garcia picked up the loss as he gave up one run on three hits. Tanner Martin was 1-for-2 with three runs scored; Payton Schmidt was 2-for-4 with a run and two RBIs; Aiden Smith was 1-for-4 with three RBIs; and Blake Stenger was 2-for-4 with a run scored for Blue Springs (3-11, 1-3).