Although it was windy and a bit brisk, for the first time in three years, the Linn County Relays actually took place and the event was not canned due to weather.

Linn County hosted the meet on Brookfield's track on Wednesday, and the Bulldogs won on both the girls' and boys' side. Meadville's boys finished second, 13 points back from Brookfield, and the Meadville girls finished fourth. The Linn County boys finished sixth, and Bucklin finished eighth out of 14 teams. The Linn County girls finished 11th.

Brookfield's Brandon Collins topped Linn County's Caleb Schreiner in the 100-meter dash, and Schreiner won the 200 by nearly a full second over Brookfield's Cooper Cisna. Schreiner also broke the 53-second mark in the open 400 to win.

Meadville's Dillon Seckington won both the 800 and 1600, and teammate Tanner Berry won the 3200-meter run.

Brookfield's boys won all three of the lower-distance relays, and Meadville won the 4x800.

The Bulldogs raked in the points on throwing events, with Evan Fay and Wyatt Reed finishing first and second in the shot put, Fay finishing first in the discus at 144 feet, six inches, and Jeremy Williams winning the javelin throw at 166 feet.

On the girls' side, Brookfield's Alex Sharp gave her team big points by winning the 800, 1600, and 3200 handily. Sophomore Bulldog Felicia McCollum finished second in the 800.

Sophomore Zoey Chrisman won the discus at 93 feet, and finished runner-up in the shot put. Kate Ewing's 109 foot, eight inch throw won the javelin by greater than 16 feet. Rylee Sensenich finished first in the triple jump.

Meadville freshman Maggie McLain won the open 400 by five seconds with a time of 1:06. The Eagle girls won the 4x400 and 4x800, and McLain had to make a strong final push in the former of the two to defeat Green City. Meadville senior Kaci Ruff won the high jump at an even five feet.