The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team knew it would take their best Saturday in a makeup game against the Pleasant Hill Lady Chicks at the high school soccer field.

Having already lost to Oak Grove, another district opponent 9-1, Boonville’s game plan was to keep the match close and hopefully win it at the end.

Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, Oak Grove had other ideas while jumping out to a 6-0 halftime lead en route to a 10-0 victory.

Boonville dropped to 1-6 on the season but after the match head coach Kaz Hazell said the girls got better as a unit and were able to work on their defensive shape.

“We may not have had many opportunities on goal, but the girls did a good job against a high caliber team,” Hazell said. “There are positives that we can take away from this game and things we can do as a program to continue to get better. There are girls on the team that got some varsity experience and help contribute to the game.”

Pleasant Hill finished the game with eight shot attempts and eight shots on goal while Boonville had only one each.

Junior goalie Sarah Miller, meanwhile, finished the match with eight saves to put her at 71 for the season.

As for the scoring in the game, Pleasant Hill scored early and often against Boonville while finding the back of the net at the 2, 5, 14, 15, 17 and 20 minute mark in the first half. Meanwhile in the second half, the Lady Chicks tacked on four more goals at the 42, 47, 53 and 60 minute mark to win by the mercy rule.

Boonville will host Father Tolton on Tuesday, April 9th at the high school soccer field starting at 5 p.m. Then, on Thursday, April 11th, Boonville will travel to Fatima for a match starting at 5.