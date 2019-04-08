The Prairie Home boys and girls track team had a good showing despite the weather Thursday while competing in the MSD Relays in Fulton.

Prairie Home coach Marie Pope said the boys team finished seventh out of 12 teams with 28 points while the girls finished eighth out of 11 teams with 16 points.

“We survived the rain for hours on end, but the kids performed amazingly well for a rainy day,” Pope said. “I’m impressed with their resilience and motivation through less than stellar conditions.”

Junior Clayton Pethan recorded the only first place finish for Prairie Home in the 400-meter dash in a time of 56.80 seconds. Pethan also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash in a time of 12.36 seconds.

Blake Petsel finished second in the 100 in 12.23 seconds and sixth in the 200 in 25.48 seconds. Gabe Turner took sixth in the long jump at 16’-3”, seventh in the discus at 73’-3” and eighth in the triple jump at 28’-7”. Allen Haslag placed eighth in the 3200 in 13:47.22 and ninth in the triple jump at 27’-0”. Austin Small finished sixth in the 400 in 1:06.85, 12th in the long jump at 14’-3 1/4” and 14th in the 200 in 28.37 seconds. Blake Paulson also finished 12th in the discus at 60’-0” and 16th in the shot put with a toss of 23’-7”. Meanwhile, in the 4 x 100 meter relay, the team of Pethan, Small, Turner and Petsel placed fourth in 50.14 seconds.

For the Prairie Home girls, Lyrik Tracy finished third in the triple jukmp at 27’-11” and sixth in the 100 meter hurdles in 23.42 seconds.

Sophomore Kelsey Watson placed fourth in the 100 meter dash in 14.39 seconds, sixth in the discus at 70’-3” and ninth in the long jump at 11’-4”. Savanna Tracy took fifth in the 100 meter hurdles in 22.46 seconds, eighth in the 1600 in 6:47.55 and eighth in the long jump at 11’-5 1/4”. Allison Simmons, meanwhile, finished eighthin the shot at 24’-10”, 10th in the discus at 56’-4” and 21st in the 100 meter dash in a time of 21.83 seconds.

Teams competing in the MSD Relays were ACE at Southeast, Bunceton, Chamois, Community, Frederick Douglas, Hermann, Illinois School for the Deaf, Jamestown, Linn, MSD, New Franklin and Wellsville-Middletown.