The William Chrisman boys tennis team has struggled against Staley the past few years and came close to finally knocking the Falcons off Wednesday.

However, Staley edged the Bears 5-4 at Sante Fe Trail Park. Chrisman was swept in doubles play, so it faced an uphill climb.

In singles play the Bears won four matches. No. 3 Jordan Twenter won 8-4, No. 4 Caysen Woods won 8-6, No. 5 Brandon Kuhlman won 8-6 and No. 6 Jakob Scott won 8-2. The No. 1 doubles team of Hawley and Adam Hamilton came the closest to a fifth win in a 8-4 loss.

“Actually, it's pretty awesome considering we were technically down 5-0 to start the day,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “My guys have been hearing for years that a good doubles start helps you build for singles play. Unfortunately, we got swept in all three doubles today and then started in both the No. 1 and No. 2 singles before my lower guys answered the call."

Chrisman’s junior varsity team lost 7-2.

BLUE SPRINGS 7, ST. MICHAEL 2: Host Blue Springs’ depth overcame losses at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles in a non-conference victory over St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Tuesday.

Josh Gordon (injury default), Jay’Von McKinney (10-3), Carson Rothove (10-3), Jake Reed (10-6) and Larry Baldwin (10-0) swept the rest of the singles matches to give the Wildcats the necessary five wins.

McKinney and Reed teamed for an 8-1 win at No. 2 doubles, while Rothove and Baldwin won 8-2 at No. 3.

Justin House topped Dylan Shryer 10-0 in No. 1 singles and teamed with Oliver Welman for an 8-2 No. 1 doubles win for St. Michael.