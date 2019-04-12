Brookfield's boys' golf team won its 18-hole tournament on Thursday morning into the afternoon, and aside from Schuyler County, defeated the seven other attending schools handily.

Brookfield finished the round at 387 strokes, as did Schuyler. Brookfield won the tiebreaker by having the lowest fifth-man score between the two schools.

Jarrett Morris finished the round with a 90, the second-lowest score of the tournament behind Milan's Jerrett Courney, who shot 88. Lane Thudium finished the day with a 96, Dirk Sattman shot a 100, Sam Clarkson shot 101, and Dillon Sackrey's fifth-man score of 112 proved to be crucial.

Milan finished third with 410 team strokes, and La Plata was fourth with 423.

Marceline's junior varsity team shot a respectable 428. Brady Scott was the only Tiger to break the 100-stroke threshold, shooting a 99.